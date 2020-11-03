Auto Updates Comments
  • Megan Fox | Nov 03, 2020 2:36 PM est

These stories keep popping up. Whether they're true or not it's a good example of why you don't leave until that ballot is counted. It's real easy. You put it in the machine and the machine counts it. If that's not happening, #TailgateThePolls until it does. 

  • Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:36 PM est

Scott has been on top of this. Get out to the polls FLORIDA!

  • Jeff Reynolds | Nov 03, 2020 2:35 PM est
  • Matthew Margolis | Nov 03, 2020 2:35 PM est

Things continue to look good for Trump in Florida:

  • Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:34 PM est

Joe Biden: THIS IS ALL I NEED TO WIN!

  • Megan Fox | Nov 03, 2020 2:32 PM est

I don't think that's how this works...

  • Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:31 PM est

Do not stand down.

  • Jeff Reynolds | Nov 03, 2020 2:31 PM est

I'm surprised they didn't say Clinton.

Matthew Margolis:

The Economist says Biden has a 97 percent chance of winning. That's bold.

  • Matthew Margolis | Nov 03, 2020 2:30 PM est

  • Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:27 PM est

Vote to crush Marxism sounds like a good slogan.

  • Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:27 PM est
I have my first Bloody of the day.

Who's with me?

  • Jeff Reynolds | Nov 03, 2020 2:27 PM est
  • Jeff Reynolds | Nov 03, 2020 2:26 PM est
  • Megan Fox | Nov 03, 2020 2:25 PM est

Don Jr. is on Rush Limbaugh right now.

  • Stephen Kruiser | Nov 03, 2020 2:24 PM est

I just voted and had a reassuring experience. The address on my ID doesn't match my current address so they asked me to show them a utility bill. I live a block away from my polling place so it wasn't a problem. When I returned they apologized for the inconvenience and I told them I'd much rather they be diligent and thanked them for it. I live in an utlra-progressive neighborhood, btw. Also, I was the only one there voting at the time. 

  • Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:23 PM est

Can we really lose if Hercules is on our side? 

  • Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:22 PM est

Optimism or Doom and Gloom. Steve nails the choice right here. 

  • Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:21 PM est

There are dozens of Leftist activist groups organizing on this website - Protect the Results. They have an interactive map of dozens of planned protests. You can check your city on the website.

  • Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:17 PM est

It's impossible for me to tell you just how much I'm rooting for this fine young lady to win today.

  • Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:16 PM est

In case you missed it, Yellowstone Caldera just got caught in bed with a live boy AND a dead girl*. 

So I'm changing my vote this year to Only Zuul.

(*Classical reference.)

