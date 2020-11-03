- Megan Fox | Nov 03, 2020 2:36 PM est
These stories keep popping up. Whether they're true or not it's a good example of why you don't leave until that ballot is counted. It's real easy. You put it in the machine and the machine counts it. If that's not happening, #TailgateThePolls until it does.
- Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:36 PM est
Scott has been on top of this. Get out to the polls FLORIDA!
- Matthew Margolis | Nov 03, 2020 2:35 PM est
Things continue to look good for Trump in Florida:
- Megan Fox | Nov 03, 2020 2:32 PM est
I don't think that's how this works...
- Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:31 PM est
Do not stand down.
- Jeff Reynolds | Nov 03, 2020 2:31 PM est
I'm surprised they didn't say Clinton.
Matthew Margolis:
The Economist says Biden has a 97 percent chance of winning. That's bold.
- Matthew Margolis | Nov 03, 2020 2:30 PM est
The Economist says Biden has a 97 percent chance of winning. That's bold.
- Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:27 PM est
Vote to crush Marxism sounds like a good slogan.
- Megan Fox | Nov 03, 2020 2:25 PM est
Don Jr. is on Rush Limbaugh right now.
- Stephen Kruiser | Nov 03, 2020 2:24 PM est
I just voted and had a reassuring experience. The address on my ID doesn't match my current address so they asked me to show them a utility bill. I live a block away from my polling place so it wasn't a problem. When I returned they apologized for the inconvenience and I told them I'd much rather they be diligent and thanked them for it. I live in an utlra-progressive neighborhood, btw. Also, I was the only one there voting at the time.
- Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:23 PM est
Can we really lose if Hercules is on our side?
- Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:22 PM est
Optimism or Doom and Gloom. Steve nails the choice right here.
- Stacey Lennox | Nov 03, 2020 2:21 PM est
There are dozens of Leftist activist groups organizing on this website - Protect the Results. They have an interactive map of dozens of planned protests. You can check your city on the website.
- Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:17 PM est
It's impossible for me to tell you just how much I'm rooting for this fine young lady to win today.
- Stephen Green | Nov 03, 2020 2:16 PM est
In case you missed it, Yellowstone Caldera just got caught in bed with a live boy AND a dead girl*.
So I'm changing my vote this year to Only Zuul.
(*Classical reference.)