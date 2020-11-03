I just voted and had a reassuring experience. The address on my ID doesn't match my current address so they asked me to show them a utility bill. I live a block away from my polling place so it wasn't a problem. When I returned they apologized for the inconvenience and I told them I'd much rather they be diligent and thanked them for it. I live in an utlra-progressive neighborhood, btw. Also, I was the only one there voting at the time.