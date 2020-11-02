Welcome to the 2020 Presidential Election PJ Media Live Blog.

Your whole PJ crew is here, most of us for the whole day -- and for as late into the night as it takes.

I, for one, am hoping for a Trump victory so convincing that it's all over but the looting by the time the polls close in California.

"Hoping" not "planning," so I have plenty of coffee, snacks, and cocktail fixins to get you through even the worst.

Your PJ crew is taking turns helming the live blog, so it's guaranteed that no matter how often you check in, you'll find the most relevant links, the freshest content, and the hottest takes.

The live blog is supposed to autorefresh, but as VodkaPundit Debate Drunkblog readers know, the autorefresh doesn't always work.

The new flyout comments section (look right!) does work, and it works great. You'll never have to scroll to the bottom of the page to find the latest comments.

I'd be remiss if I didn't give a yuge shoutout to our Election Day partners at DecisionDeskHQ. They'll provide realtime results as only they can -- they've been in the best in the business since the day they launched, as far as I'm concerned.

Seriously, I'm just proud as hell that we get to work with them, and you'll find their streaming results right here.

One piece of advice: Ignore the exit polls.

Another piece of advice: Let's have fun with this! America is still America, and Election Day ought to be a source of joy and pride.

And even when it doesn't quite feel that way, let's try to treat it that way, regardless.

Are you ready?

Then let's do this thing.