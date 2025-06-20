Weekend Parting Shot: Tahoe Trauma (Plus: Shrimp Recipe)

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well. This weekend, since Mrs. Brown and I find ourselves with nothing to do for a blessed change, we are going to peruse the local garage sales. There's nothing quite like taking someone else’s junk and adding it to your own pile.

Advertisement

Terror in Tahoe

On the Nevada side of Lake Tahoe lies Incline Village, a high-end resort/getaway for the wealthy. Like most exclusive enclaves, the employees who cut the grass, wash the dishes, tune the skis, wait the tables, and do the cleaning cannot afford to live nearby. Those employees can access the tennis courts, golf course, the slopes, and other activities; however, in January 2023, they were banned from the beach. Recently, a few members of the village’s board of trustees floated the idea of allowing workers and their families to sun and swim with the residents. This did not sit well with some since there is an annual $655 beach fee. And it's a private beach.

Via The Sacramento Bee:

"It puts the whole beach deed at risk," said Ray Tulloch, a trustee and Incline Village property owner of 18 years. "I'm not sure why owners should be paying that much money for a private facility that is then potentially opened up to the world." Another opponent, who identified himself as Frank Wright, said during the public comment portion of the June 11 meeting that the Incline Village beaches would be opened to "people who don't belong here." "The exclusive beaches will become public," Wright told the board. "You're going to have a nightmare on your hands. The people in town are going to rebel." Ah, yes, that wonderful propensity wealthy progressives have for supporting the working classes, right up until they have to share a beach with them.

Advertisement

Another trustee, Dave Noble, said it was the right thing to do, adding that, given the small number of employees, most residents would not even notice the employees were there.

So it’s okay if employees ski, golf, and play tennis, but this is a beach too far? Could it be that the ability to enjoy skiing, golfing, and tennis requires a certain amount of disposable income that many employees do not have, anyway?

One might be prompted to say that those who have attained a degree of wealth are entitled to some exclusivity, but remember, the North American Rich Leftist is a great promoter of open borders, freeing Palestine, flying the flag du jour, thinks anyone who owns a MAGA hat is married to his sister, and IS of the mindset that if they say “good afternoon” to the maid, Consuela, when she comes into clean in the afternoon, they have achieved Nobel Prize winning levels of international relations and racial harmony.

“Who’s that SOB behind us? No way in hell he’s playing through. Oh, wait, that’s Manolo the groundskeeper! Can’t run the club without him! ¡Hola Manolo! ¿Cómo estás? Hear that, Biff? That’s Spanish. Our housekeeper, Consuela, taught me that. Hey Manolo! Screw ICE, right buddy? Say, Biff, hand me my seven iron and call Juan at the clubhouse and tell him to get down here with the drink cart.”

Shrimps on the barbie

Advertisement

Earlier this week, I promised some readers that I would reveal my secret recipe for grilled shrimp. Yesterday, while out running errands, we found ourselves stuck in the midst of a time-honored Utah County tradition: the traffic jam. So we ended up spending about three hours trekking from our home to Salt Lake. So here, a day late, is my shrimp recipe that won Mrs. Brown’s heart over for good, right after my recipe for grilled chicken breast in a white wine sauce with Mediterranean spiced sea salt and a mandarin orange salsa — that one I am taking to the grave.

Ingredients:

1 lb. of shrimp. I like to use Argentinian shrimp, but the main thing you want to do is to make sure they are peeled and deveined. On the other hand, for some people, peeling the shrimp is half the fun, so it is your call.

Baste/sautee’:

½ stick of butter

1/4 teaspoon of Mediterranean spiced sea salt

1/4 teaspoon of Chinese Five Spice

1 teaspoon each of Cajun seasoning, onion powder, garlic powder, and chili powder

½ teaspoon of ground red pepper

1 pinch of oregano

(Optional) 1 very slight dash, almost just a whisper of cinnamon

½-1 teaspoon of lemon or lime juice

1-2 shakes of Worcestershire sauce

1 can of IPA. I prefer Johnny’s American IPA out of Moab, but that is a regional brand, and despite my disdain for all things Costco, they do sell an outstanding Kirkland IPA. Be sure to set aside the requisite amount of IPA or drink of choice for the chef.

Advertisement

Cooking:

Get the temperature of the grill up to around 300.

Combine all of the ingredients in a bowl. Add ¼ - 1/3 cup of IPA to the mix and the rest to the chef. Heat the sauce until the butter is melted and stir. If you are basting the shrimp, continue to stir the sauce between basting.

Skewers:

If you plan to cook the shrimp on skewers, soak the skewers for at least 24 hours in advance. Regular kabob skewers should be fine. I had some Pampered Chef skewers that melted over the open flames and dropped slag on the patio. I have been using wooden skewers ever since. Once the shrimp are on the skewers, baste and turn them regularly until they turn pink and open up. Baste the open side of the shrimp again, flip once, and then serve. If the shrimp still have their shells on, take them off as soon as they turn red. The outer edges of the shells and tail may get a little blackened. You’ll need to keep an eye on them since they can turn to rubber if you wait too long.

Cast Iron Pan:

Spray the pan lightly with avocado oil and place it over the flame. Add the shrimp and then the sauce. Stir regularly until the shrimp are red. Drain the sauce from the pan and serve.

Wine recommendation:

Seafood requires a white wine, for the most part. While I’ve hit the Sauvignon Blancs hard in the past, I’m going to suggest one more for this dish. In this case, it is the 2023 Ferrari-Carano Fume’ Blanc Sauvignon Blanc. (I’ve got a red lined up for next week.)

Advertisement

This Sonoma County offering is made entirely of Sauvignon grapes, from around California, and is fermented in stainless steel or French oak barrels. On average, it should set you back around $15. It consistently gets strong marks from actual reviewers.

Look for a good balance between softness and boldness, with a strong acidity and a decent amount of dryness. Be sure to chill before enjoying, and expect the usual citrus hints. However, there is a nice dose of mango, an essence of cut grass and lemon grass, with a hint of peach and melon. It pairs well with spicy dishes, so it should work with the shrimp recipe.

That’s it for me. Have a great weekend, and I’ll see you next time.

Here is hoping you enjoy a relaxing weekend. When you are ready to dive back into the news of the world on Monday, why not do it as a VIP member? You can click here to learn all about the benefits of membership, and as a bonus, you can save 60% with the promo code FIGHT.