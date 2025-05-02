Weekend Parting Shot: Woman Who Fled Racist U.S. for Ghana Ready to Come Home

Happy Friday, Gentle Readers,

I pray this missive finds you well.

Apparently, it was May Day yesterday. Who knew? I was too busy actually working to keep up with my Reactionary-a-Day Calendar, and totally missed the chance to participate in the uniting, uprising, and tantrum-throwing that has come to mark an annual day that nobody pays much attention to. It's just as well. My Che Guevara t-shirt is in the garage, anyway. I use it to check the oil in the lawnmower.

The Grass Is Always Greener on the Other Side of the Ocean

As you are well aware, the advent of Trump 2.0 heralded the onset of oceans turning to blood and the entropy of the universe. And, of course, a resurgence of all of those historical hallmarks of American life, up to and including capitalism, racism, sexism, colonialism, transphobia, homophobia, Islamophobia and a general imposition of a militant patriarchy designed to deprive women of shoes and monitor their fertility cycles while they make a never-ending supply of tuna casseroles. If you don't believe me, head over to your local college and ask the first Keffiyah Studies student you meet.

As usual, people threatened to up the stakes and move somewhere else, and one woman (not Rosie O'Donnell) did. She decamped to Ghana to escape racism. However, after spending time on ancestral soil, she was more than ready to return to the "racist" United States. Her reasons include:

bribery

fraud

scams

high prices

no hot water

undependable electricity

lack of food

no snacks

lizards

spiders

scorpions

chickens, ducks, turkeys, sheep, and "old malnourished cows" outside her window.

She is ready to return to the States and open a dental office. You can watch her testimony below, but be warned: She may have set a record for the number of times "bull***t" and the f-bomb were used in a span of two minutes.

Black American who moved to Ghana to flee "white racism" is now desperate to return



According to one X user, she still hates the United States and reportedly has an animus toward white people, but dislikes living in Ghana so much that she'll put up with America. Something tells me a MAGA hat added to her welcome home basket won't go over that well. There's just no pleasing some people. At least she can open her dental practice without lizards in the waiting room. It's all about the silver lining, you know.

Wine Recommendation:

Because my electricity and water work, I have snacks, and the chickens outside my window belong to me.

This week, I offer you the Samuel Lindsay California Pinot Noir.





Coming from the Lodi Valley and a winery named in honor of 1930s gandy dancer Samuel Lindsay, this Pinot runs right around $20 on average. This is a fairly smooth wine that trends away from the tannins, is very dry, and leans toward higher acidity. It consistently gets high reviews, and we found it very drinkable with hints of oak, cedar, a little tobacco, woodsmoke, and a hint of herbs. It also has decent doses of cherry and black fruits. You could pair it up with beef, but you could also add it to any spicy dish as a nice complement to your meal.

That's all for me. Have a great weekend, and I'll see you next time.

