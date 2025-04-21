Jamie Raskin VS. the World!

Funny thing. Ever since I switched from Democrat to Republican, the only people who ask me why I switched are other Republicans. No Democrat has ever queried me on the subject. I think that may be in part because they are afraid that if they ask, I might tell them, which could lead to a momentary existential crisis. It probably wouldn't, but they likely don't want to risk it.

The truth is that it wouldn't be worth the bother. For one, I would feel a bit like an intruder in "Flatland" trying to explain the benefits of living in the Third Dimension to the inhabitants. Second, I've read the warnings about approaching Democrats, and I want my jugular to remain intact, thank you. And I haven't had my shots.

If one had asked me why I left when I was in my 40s, I would have said something to the effect of, "Your party has become a gathering place for ambitious hypocrites who have no intention of living by the strictures that you wish to place on others. That, coupled with the fact that you look upon minorities as resources to be manipulated and not as unique human beings possessed of their own agency, makes remaining in your party untenable."

If I were leaving now and someone asked, I would say "Because you're all bat###t crazy."

And it is true. From the lowest TikToker screaming in their car to the luminaries in the legislature, they have lost their minds.

The latest entry into the Universe of the Unhinged is Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD). We are all well aware that when the Democrats return to power (and they will, at some point) and the prevailing lunacy is still the central tenet of thier existence, they will unleash a torrent of revenge on MAGA supporters, conservatives, Libertarians, Republicans, and even people who shop at Banana Republic (it's all in the name, you know). And as a former member of the progressive plebian class, let me tell you that you can bet they will do it. They might gain some semblance of sanity before then, but that will be about the same time pigs are cleared for take-off at O'Hare.

Raskin, however, recently allowed that foreign countries who have the temerity to cooperate with the Trump administration will be on the receiving end of Democrat punishment, once the party completes the People's Revolution and returns to power. The Daily Wire reported that Raskin was on an episode of "Pod Save America," opining on the situation involving Kilmar Abrego Garcia. Raskin was speaking with ex-Obama aide and host Tommy Vietor. Vietor cited a Latin American policy expert who opined that Democrats should act against any country that cooperates with Trump's immigration policies of extraordinary rendition of American citizens. Some suggested forms of revenge include cutting off future aid and even prosecuting foreign officials.

The Daily Wire reported:

Raskin, who is the top Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, said he liked the idea, calling it a “complement to something that we need to be doing right now, which is engaging in far more work of transnational democratic solidarity with the democratic governments and the democratic movements and peoples and parties of the world to try to prevent the spread of the lawlessness and the fascist chaos that’s been unleashed against us.” “But implicit in it,” Raskin continued, “should be the idea that if and when we come back to power — and we will — we are not going to look kindly upon people who facilitated … authoritarianism in our country. That’s an assault on our Constitution and on our people.” (sic)

So to sum up, Raskin is not only more than amenable to bringing swift and terrible justice on Americans who have the gall to disagree with him and vote accordingly, but he is also open to the idea of prosecuting people from other countries who cooperate with the Trump administration. I'm sure he will tell himself, "It's okay, those are our Navy Seals, now." Let the good times roll. Look out, world, here comes Jamie!

Like I said, bat###t crazy. I don't even recognize them now.

Crazy or not, when the Donkeys regain command (which may happen sooner than you think), they may be perfectly willing to follow through on every threat. Raskin may have been throwing some red meat to his cannibalistic base, but I am not so sure. The Democrats' sense of entitlement, coupled with unbridled rage and a lack of gatekeepers to ensure they stay within the lines of sensibility, means that anything could happen in two to four years.

The next two years are going to be...interesting. That said, you can count on PJ Media to keep standing up for the truth and bringing you the stories you might otherwise miss.