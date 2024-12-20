Episode 21: Pre-Christmas Edition

In this edition of "The Intersection of Faith and Politics," Paula and I start out talking about Christmas traditions. In addition to all of the other reasons to keep traditions, studies show that attending religious services and being part of a faith community has a myriad of benefits, particularly during the Christmas season.

We also touch on a display that the Minnesota Satanists set up in the state capitol building. It was put up, knocked down, and put back up again. That led us to a discussion on those who set up such displays or make awful comments, such as some that were made by posters following the Madison shootings, and whether or not such people only do these things for their fifteen minutes of fame and controversy.

Staying in the free-speech lane, we touched on a street preacher who had been arrested for doing his thing outside the Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. The charges against him have been dropped, raising the question of how effective that method of evangelism is.

"The Chosen" has been a favorite among many Christians. Recently, some eyebrows were raised over an episode featuring a scene between Jesus and Judas that has zero basis in scripture. We spend a little time talking about how much latitude writers and filmmakers should have when it comes to biblical stories.

From the Mother of All Dumb Ministry Ideas Department comes a pastor who has created an AI version of himself to talk with his congregants. You can download his app and talk to the robo-preacher for a paltry $49 a month.

And for some reason, we also talked about drones since everyone is talking about drones right now.

