Episode 19: A Conversation With Rod Dreher

Lincoln Brown | 1:11 PM on December 06, 2024
Townhall Media

I know it is the height of irony that you are probably reading this on your phone, iPad, or some other device, but have you ever stopped to consider that our devices and our culture may be the things keeping us from seeing and knowing God? Is the key to getting in touch with the Divine stepping away from the distractions created not just by technology but even by our ways of thinking and living? 

Rod Dreher believes so, and in his new book, "Living in Wonder: Finding Mystery and Meaning in a Secular Age," he talks about some of those things that create detours in our spiritual walk. And some of them will surprise you. They certainly surprised me. I spent about an hour talking with Rod for the latest edition of The Intersection of Faith and Politics." Since some of you have expressed an interest in reading the podcast instead of listening, we are publishing the transcript of the interview in three installments on the site

Lincoln Brown

Lincoln Brown is a former talk show host who hosted "The Lincoln Brown Show" in Utah. He is also an ex-wildland firefighter, truck driver, bartender, HazMat responder, and columnist whose work has appeared in Townhall.com and The Hill. He also holds a Master’s Degree in Theological Studies.

