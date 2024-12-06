Episode 19: A Conversation With Rod Dreher

I know it is the height of irony that you are probably reading this on your phone, iPad, or some other device, but have you ever stopped to consider that our devices and our culture may be the things keeping us from seeing and knowing God? Is the key to getting in touch with the Divine stepping away from the distractions created not just by technology but even by our ways of thinking and living?

Advertisement

Rod Dreher believes so, and in his new book, "Living in Wonder: Finding Mystery and Meaning in a Secular Age," he talks about some of those things that create detours in our spiritual walk. And some of them will surprise you. They certainly surprised me. I spent about an hour talking with Rod for the latest edition of The Intersection of Faith and Politics." Since some of you have expressed an interest in reading the podcast instead of listening, we are publishing the transcript of the interview in three installments on the site.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span><span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

As always, you can listen to the podcast here or give us a follow, a like, and a rating on Apple or Spotify. If you would like to join the ranks of our VIP members for access to all of our podcasts, our comments sections, messaging with our writers, our movies, and, of course, our stylish and useful PJ merch (Christmas is coming, you know), click here. If that isn't enough, we'll even sweeten the deal with a 50% discount when you use the promo code INTERSECTION.