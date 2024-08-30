Episode #8: Russell Brand, Preachers With Jets, and Trump on Abortion

Lincoln Brown | 6:15 PM on August 30, 2024
This week, Paula and I discuss Russell Brand's assertion that the more you pray, the more coincidences occur. Of course, there are times when you pray and nothing happens. Then what? What is prayer good for, anyway? Also, did a revival start on the Ohio State University campus? If so, will it last? 

Christian celebrities are back in the news: Brian and Bobbie Houston, late of Hillsong, have resurfaced and are passing the hat, looking for donations to build a studio for their online church. This came much to my surprise, since I thought famous TV preachers with private jets were so last decade. I thought the whole demographic died out once Jim Bakker started selling freeze-dried food — silly me. 

Rich pastors are still buying private jets to spread the word about Jesus, who walked everywhere He went, except for the one time we know of that He took a donkey into town. Color me skeptical. Of course, there is also the story of the church that paid off the medical debt of many people in its community, so all is not lost.

What do we wear when we worship? Does it matter? Probably. 

An Orthodox rabbi and his wife were recently thrown off a Jet Blue plane because the rabbi wanted to change seats. Was it antisemitism or a matter of the flight crew having a bad day? 

Lila Rose of Live Action recently put Trump on blast for his refusal to enforce a national abortion ban. Did he cave to the pressure to win the election? Rose seems to think so, and Paula weighs in.

Those are just some of the stories we cover in the podcast. You can check out this week’s offering on PJ Media's podcast page, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify. Be sure to follow us and leave a five-star review. 

We are still on the hunt for a sponsor since Mike Lindell won’t return my phone calls (no one else will, either, so nothing new there), but you can still support us by becoming a PJ Media VIP member. Sign up here and become a part of the PJ Media/Townhall family.

