Doomsday Preppers: Dems Brace for Potential Trump 2.0

The advantage of being a pessimist is that you are never disappointed; you're only pleasantly surprised now and then. As a pessimist, I reserve the right to remain skeptical that Donald Trump will win reelection. It's not that he can't win; I simply do not want to underestimate the Democrats' raw, naked avarice and ambition.

I have no doubt that they will do everything within their power and then some to ensure the desired outcome at the polls. I am also certain that should there be a Trump victory, popular or electoral, courts across the country will have to clear their dockets to accommodate the avalanche of lawsuits. Most Democrats would rather make out with a running belt sander than accept Trump as the winner.

However, with Biden and his campaign running about as smoothly as a 1970 Pontiac Catalina with a ruined head gasket and the popularity to match, Trump raking in mountains of cash in places one would never expect, challenges to autocracy in countries like France and Canada, not to mention Nancy Pelosi's delicious Candid Camera moment, things are looking up.

The Dems are also scenting the wind. In between checking that they have the requisite number of aces hidden up their sleeves, and making sure that their Pocket Voters™ are properly functioning ahead of November, Democrat legislators are coping with a growing sense of unease, so much so that a consortium of Democratic House members are assembling a "task force" to cope with the potential results of a Trump presidency. They're a sort of Donkey Rapid Response Team, if you will.

Politico reports that so far, the members of the DRRT include Maryland’s Jamie Raskin, Pramila Jayapal of Washington, Mark Pocan from Wisconsin, Colorado’s Diana DeGette, and Ted Lieu, Nanette Barragán, and Jared Huffman of California. I'm sure that there are some players to be named later. Huffman told Politico that should Trump prevail, Democrats would have their hands full:

This stuff is going to be coming at us at lightspeed. And if we are on our heels and reacting to it, we could lose our democracy. So we're going to need to be ready to confront it in real time. And those plans need to begin now.

And here we go again: "We could lose our democracy." Ashes and sackcloth for everyone. Of course, the Democrats have no problem trampling over the republic and their "democracy" or doing things at lightspeed when the need arises.

Huffman still maintains that Biden could pull out a win. Then again, as a Democrat insider, he is probably privy to all sorts of things to which the rest of us are not. All the same, Huffman believes it would be "political malpractice" not to prepare for what he and his colleagues perceive as the worst possible outcome. He added, “If Trump wins, they're telling us more clearly than anything we've ever seen what they're going to do. We just need to understand it and take it seriously.”

Believe it or not, Trump is not the only boogeyman putting the ants in Democrat pants. The other reason progressive House members are filling their bunkers with Appletinis, water crackers, and recordings of old NPR programs is the dreaded Project 2025. A creation of the Heritage Foundation, Project 2025 is dedicated to ensuring that the next Republican administration is successful.

From the website:

The 2025 Presidential Transition Project paves the way for an effective conservative Administration based on four pillars: a policy agenda, Presidential Personnel Database, Presidential Administration Academy, and playbook for the first 180 days of the next Administration.

I can hear them now: "Ms. Jayapal, take us to DEFCON 1."