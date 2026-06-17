The UK Goes Full Dystopia As Parts of Europe (Finally) Begin to Fight the New World Goblins

The UK has recently been rocked by brutal, racist attacks against white people, but to the Leninian lizard person currently desquamating inside 10 Downing St, PM Keir Starmer, the problem isn't the third-world savages slicing and dicing caucasians like they're Waffle House hash browns; it's Elon Musk and his pesky free-speech platform, X, that has to go.

Advertisement

The world recently watched police body cam footage as UK cops cuffed Henry Nowak, the 19-year-old stabbed to death by a Sikh man, for "committing racism."

A jury convicted the man of murder, but a court decided this week that his brother, who lied to the police about the murder, will not be charged.

Shortly thereafter, we watched in horror as a savage from Sudan tried to cut the head off a man with special needs in Ireland.

Then there are the staggering sexual assault statistics out of the UK:

Just another day in the UK.

A man is sprawled by the road right opposite a children’s playground phone in one hand, penis in the other, going at it.



A mum thinks he’s hurt and goes to help… then sees exactly what he’s doing.



Where’s Keir Starmer and all that “protecting… pic.twitter.com/oKnELrSQKH — Donna Louise (@DonnaLouise1212) June 16, 2026

Rather than rethink the intentionally suicidal policies that brought these monsters into Western civilization, Starmer and the rest of the globalist grotesquery decided Elon Musk was to blame for the ensuing Belfast riots for having the audacity to allow the world to see the carnage taking place in the UK.

Related: The Left's Plan for Global Domination: 'Don't Be Racist, Let Us Behead You'

Starmer, who, along with his Labour Party, was recently clown-slapped by British voters in a humiliating election, has decided that the way back to prominence isn't protecting his fellow Brits from the third-world marauders raping and stabbing their way across the UK — for that is the plan of the globalists — rather, he'll ban kids from most social media outlets. Most of them anyway.

Advertisement

As of 2027, kids under 16 will be banned from such sites as TikTok, Snapchat, Instagram, Facebook, and X. The YouTube Kids channel will not be affected. The UK is also considering a social media curfew for youths under 18 years old — you know, so the kids can have their childhood back.

I am simply not prepared to be a bystander when the safety and happiness of our children are at stake.



We will ban social media access for under 16s, and give children their childhoods back.



Read more about it here: https://t.co/oqX7ufHB4R pic.twitter.com/3ZxmVFG0OY — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

Check out that delicious community note: Yes, Keir, parents can already control what their kids can/cannot see.

This community note is dead on as well.

We are banning social media access for under 16s.



These days kids must find their feet in a world where technology intrudes into every area of their life.



I just can’t let that go on anymore. So we’re giving children their childhoods back. pic.twitter.com/jn7iQrcwk8 — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) June 15, 2026

Notably, Bluesky will not be off limits to the kids of the UK. Yes, this Bluesky:

🚨NEW: Social media app BlueSky, is absolutely FULL of accounts that claim to be a “minor attracted person”



In other words, they are PROUDLY calling themselves a pedophile.



BlueSky was also conveniently left off of Starmer’s under 16s social media ban list……



H/T:… pic.twitter.com/oaTPzDzHj0 — BRITAIN IS BROKEN 🇬🇧 (@BROKENBRITAIN0) June 14, 2026

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Bluesky had to hire 100 additional content moderators, for a total of 125, back in 2024 due to an influx of child sexual abuse material.

While Starmer bends his reptilian knee to his demonic, globalist overlords, other parts of Europe are waking up.

In Germany, the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) Party (think of it as Germany's MAGA) has been exploding in popularity, reaching a record of 29% in a recent poll. Meanwhile, the Social Democrats continued to fall, hitting a record low of 11%, the lowest in recorded history.

Sweden just passed the "good behavior law," with the support of the nation's right-wing party, the Sweden Democrats, which will allow the nation to expel invaders based on their "lifestyle." Lifestyle offenses include unpaid debts, crimes, and allegiances to various "extremist organizations."

Perhaps Keir Starmer will rethink his dedication to the Red-Green Alliance when he reads the new, heartbreaking rape gang inquiry report, though I highly doubt it. After all, his obeisance to the miscreant globalists is partly responsible for the savagery you're about to read:

The rape gang inquiry report from the UK is out, and it is appalling.



Roughly 250,000 mostly white women and girls were systematically groomed, raped, and tortured.



SPOILER ALERT: The rapists are mostly Muslims, and the cops allowed the carnage to happen.… — The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show Mon- Fri. 9-11 am EST! (@KDJRadioShow) June 17, 2026

Advertisement

CHEAP PLUG-O-RAMA! For those of you who listen to my weekday radio program, The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show, every Monday through Friday, 9-11 a.m. EST at LINEWSRADIO.com, you know my goal is to give people hope. Yet I do not lie. All that said, we are winning, patriots. I promise you! Just keep your foot on the gas. We got this!

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy PJ Media's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.