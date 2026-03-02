Trump Makes It Painful to Be a Liberal, Blue-Haired Gorgon — But Stains Gonna Stain

As some of you know, I was a big ole New York City liberal for many years. I was really bad at it, and I got increasingly worse.

Back in 2003, a white lib friend with a bachelor’s from Brown and a need to downplay zher privilege once “bravely” decried “systemic racism,” while chugging a $10 IPA and occasionally checking its $700 phone (big money in 2003). As zhe spoke, I silently recalled my first racially motivated ass-kicking. I was six or seven years old, growing up in Detroit.

They were older, bigger, and there were more of them. Two held my arms while one or two beat the potato salad out of me. Another bigger kid bopped my five-year-old sibling. My helplessness to save him still infuriates me. I had never even been in a fight. In all seriousness, I thought we had been thumped by members of the Jackson Five. Humiliatingly, one of them was Janet.

FACT-O-RAMA! To be a devout libstain in New York City, one must have a tenuous-at-best grasp on reality. A lack of verisimilitude isn't shameful; it's a necessity. Logic is a roadblock that your bald, vegan batwanger-in-law can capriole over with a tumulus of Care Bear virtue, though phantom as it may be.

Is it just me, or does that last FACT-O-RAMA! try too hard? Let's continue...

Anyhoo, to the well-to-do apparatchik, black folks in the U.S. are constant victims of white racism, and illegal immigrants don't rape and kill. Yet somehow, I am responsible for all of the terror they totally "don't" commit.

Even back in the early 2000s, I knew better. Thus, my days as a Big Apple Bolshie ended.

On September 11, 2001, I became a Republican. Days later, as I lay in my room, smelling the bodies of my fellow New Yorkers burning in the heap that used to be the World Trade Center, I watched George W. Bush assure We the People that Islam was "the religion of peace." That's when I left the Republican Party and became a nuisance of the New World Order.

Today, I not only do not possess the delirium to be a leftist, but I am also sickened by those who do.

As a comedian, I can read a room like nobody's business. My weakness is that I assume everyone sees what I see, and that's not the case.

I assumed everyone saw what I saw, including that:

states, even red ones, were kidnapping kids if their religious parents refused to fillet their child's genitalia if the kid so deemed

people were fired if they didn't use the selected "pronouns" of the mentally ill incel in the next cubicle

communism is everywhere

But, man oh man, the prerequisites necessary to be a Democrat today require a level of denial not seen since your friend's creepy Uncle Gerhard told you the Holocaust never happened.

If you want to wave the chimerical flag of liberal virtue today, you have to pretend:

Hamas isn't a bunch of evil rapists; they are "victims"

the mullahs of Iran aren't genocidal animals who behead women who think for themselves and toss gay men off of buildings; they are "austere religious scholars"

men in makeup aren't responsible for more mass shootings than their population would suggest; you are just a "transphobic" conservative who doesn't understand "bigotry"

Here is some reality:

You were told to be "inclusive" to groups of radical miscreants seeking to treat your kids' genitals like Waffle House hash browns, and render them diced, shredded, and scattered, and it's groovy to take those kids from your home if you refuse to play along.

We were informed that trans decepticons were being "genocided" despite the reality that trans people are slaughtering WAY more people than their populations would represent, usually kids.

And lefty stool samples are defending the trans animals gunning down innocent children/

Iran's leadership is a group of genocidal, anti-Semetic, pedophile animals. If you're on their side, don't ask me to "write an article setting the world straight" as so many have done. Go away. You are on the wrong side of history. Watching you struggle is now entertainment to me.

Islam is here to conquer the United States. They will rape our daughters, mothers, and wives to do this. I know this because I am paying close attention to Western Europe. I will not remain silent. Islam is full of vile, uncivilized reprobates. Call me Islamophobic all day, I don't care, I won't back down. Neither should YOU.

The rakehell Democratic leaders are demons.

These clown stains totally underestimate your ability to stand up for yourselves, your family, and society. Prove them wrong.

President Donald Trump has done what I feared would never happen: he has changed the culture of America.

You no longer have to believe insantity to keep your job, friends, kids, and social status. Stand up and stand against anyone hurting children, verbally defecating on America, or trying to undermine our Constitution.

Trump has proven that the left is full of far-left, reality-dodging turd-burglars. You can choose to be one of them, but you dont have to.

There are only two groups that "believe" the Marxist codswallop being gavaged down our throats: weak milksops and useful idiots.

PS ~ Sympathizing with these commie monsters makes you complicit.

Sitting back is no longer an option. FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT now, while we can. Or, explain to your granddaughter that you sat on your hands, limp and ineffectual, while the Islamo-commies took over our nation.

Your call. Choose wisely.

So you want to fight? GREAT!

This is NOT a drill.

Even better, there will be bourbon and ribeyes (bone-in) for us after our victory over tyranny.



