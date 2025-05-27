Why the Dems' Cheat-Fest in 2020 Was the Best Thing to Happen to We the People

There's something amazing about America's democracy, it's got a gyroscope and just when you think it's going to go off the cliff, it rights itself. — Albert Einsten

Advertisement

I assure you no one was more dithery than I as we watched vans full of ballots arrive at voting stations in various swing states in the early morning after Election Day in 2020. We saw most of the swing states stop counting votes at almost the same time, something that has never happened in my 59 years.

We were appalled to watch this stooge in Detroit as he covered the windows in a ballot-counting office. And yet, no one did anything.

🚨 Never forget "safe and secure" at the Detroit absentee ballot counting center for the 2020 election included windows being covered up. 👀 pic.twitter.com/G9CpYwqJKO — 🔥🇺🇸 KC 🇺🇸🔥 (@KCPayTreeIt) March 27, 2024

I truly believed we had a "system" to keep treasonous oiks from stealing an election so blatantly. I assumed this would all get figured out in the courts, only to watch case after case get tossed out over "standing," not to mention a bundle of cowardly judges simply refusing to stand in the way of what most people recognized as a coup.

Some of Trump's almost entirely peaceful J6 protestors were sent to prison, many without that rascally "due process" that the leftoids suddenly appreciate so dearly.

RELATED: My Long J6 Nightmare Is Finally Over (I Hope)

Then, life in America got worse.

Advertisement

The Biden administration tried to:

stifle free speech with a "disinformation czar"

mandate a feckless COVID "vaccine"

make us believe a man is a woman if he says so, and fire us for not playing along

The Biden administration did manage to:

ban the unvaccinated from restaurants, bars, and gyms in many states

provide "rat" lines so people could tell the authorities if their neighbor ignored one of the useless COVID protocols

illegally use the FBI/CIA etc., to censor people who dared to question the "science," all of which turned out to be anything but "science"

declare historically patriotic symbols like the Betsy Ross flag, the Gadsden "Don't Tread on Me" flag, and my forthcoming 2nd Amendment tattoo examples of "militia violent extremism"

drop federal charges against roughly 50% of Antifa and BLM for their antics in the Portland riots of 2020

The communist arm of what used to be the Democratic Party then went to work trying to bankrupt and imprison Trump and a pile of his compatriots.

As expected, the Operation Mockingbird media simps ran cover for America's biggest dose of tyranny since Woodrow Wilson, and our braindead blue-haired clodpoles-in-law were so happy they almost took showers.

The Pravda press ran headlines declaring "Trump is a 34-Time Felon." Salad-dodging apparatchiks like New York Attorney General Letitia James, Georgia prosecutor Fani Willis, and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg thought they'd finally gotten Trump.

Advertisement

LAUGH-O-RAMA! Letitia James is now under the gun for over a decade of property crimes, while Fani Willis was forced to pay a $54,000 fine for not coughing up documentation and was disqualified from her "case" against Trump. Alvin Bragg should be nervous, not because Trump is exacting revenge, but because communists are typically corrupt and Big Al isn't "above the law."

I could go on, but you see my point. Tyranny had taken hold of the United States, and I believe that if Trump hadn't won an election that was "too big to rig" IN 2024, we might be "exploring the wonders" of the 2nd Amendment right about now.

But if the Democrats hadn't "allegedly" cheated in 2020, we would have no idea how far down the Democrats/globalists/neo-communists were willing to drag Old Glory and all she stands for.

FACT-O-RAMA! I switched over to Old Glory Bank because I abhor the globalist banks that de-bank patriots, including Melania and Barron Trump.

We wouldn't know that the swamp includes the FBI, DOJ, and various RINOs. We couldn't have learned how desperate the Democratic Party is to enslave we the people.

Getting cheated in 2020 was akin to pulling back the band-aid to see how infected this nation truly is. It sickens me that Ashli Babbitt and Rosanne Boyland were killed on J6. It haunts me that peaceful J6 Americans were sent into a D.C. gulag and that some of them were beaten to juice by guards who thought they were above the law.

Advertisement

I hate that all this happened, but I see now that we needed it to be this way.

FACT-O-RAMA! My mother called me in tears to tell me her cancer had returned for the third time. She said it was the worst day of her life. I told her, "No, mother, it's the best day of your life. You had cancer yesterday too but didn't know, and it would have killed you. Now you know and you can fight it." She survived round three but died years later fighting round four.

Remember: The tyranny was already there, slowly killing our nation, but we didn't know. Now we know. Let's FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT.

Speaking of fighting, if you haven't rolled up your sleeves, now is the time.

No, not tomorrow, NOW.

It's easy and cheap. Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP Warrior and get into the global battle against the pinko prags who want to take liberty away from you and your family, and laugh as they do it.

Remember, this isn't donkeys vs. elephants; this is good versus evil. Fight now while you can!



