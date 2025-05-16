Let Freedom Ring! Trump Restores Liberties, Exposes Fake News, Makes Liberal Heads Melt: WOW Is it FUN!

I have been quite upfront about my alleged visit to the U.S. Capitol on January 6.

FACT-O-RAMA! I learned a spendy lesson: always use the word "allegedly" when discussing alleged crimes I may or may not have allegedly... uh... seen....

These days, I sleep well knowing that Joe Biden and his Marxist myrmidons are gone. I no longer lie in bed fully dressed until 7 a.m. in case the FBI kicks in my door and throws me into a cell without my Constitutional right to a speedy trial. In fact, I actually sleep well and wake up early to gleefully read what Trump said or did after I finished my Manhattan and fell asleep peacefully watching "Sons of Anarchy." Why can I and other Constitution-loving Americans sleep peacefully? Because Trump is back, and so is the law of the land

Here is the sick part: all Trump has done is to re-establish the normalcy that We the People have come to expect. The fear of being tossed into solitary confinement in a D.C. gulag is, for now, not likely to happen to any American. Trump did that.

We peaceful conservative patriots no longer have to worry that we may be imprisoned for daring to speak freely, like that commie prag from the pinko ice cream company, Ben & Jerry's:

Secretary Kennedy laughs as Ben & Jerry's co-founder Ben Cohen is thrown out of Wednesday's hearing.



The Democrat Party is in complete collapse. pic.twitter.com/mjYSUbo1re — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 14, 2025

That Marxist, ice cream-churning swine doggy was far more aggressive than I allegedly acted on January 6, and yet he knows he won't spend a minute in jail having the guards beat the potato salad out of him. But he is too stupid to thank Trump for that freedom.

Now let's talk about the biggest shyster in contemporary news, CNN's former lickspittle, Jake Tapper, who assured us that Biden wasn't a brain-dead vegetable who was dropping crab cakes into his adult diapers.

Tapper, a known Trumpophobe, is about to release a book revealing that he knew that Biden was mentally residing on Jupiter. I hate that he will make money by admitting he lied to us. As someone who works in the media, I recognize hacks when I see them, and Tapper is nothing more than what I can only refer to as a toilet person. But I also recognize this: if Kamala had won the presidency, Tapper could never have written the book. A lying CNN dope is admitting that he lied to his viewers. Trump made that possible.

Anyone who still refuses to see that the Operation Mockingbird media still exists is too stupid to possess reproductive organs or voting rights. Anyone who purchases Tapper's book is a mental bellyflop. He lied to you liberals, and he knew he was lying. Now he wants you to buy his book. Wow.

The only thing better than sleeping peacefully, drinking less to drown the anxiety, and once again enjoying my Constitutional rights, is watching Trump make the faces of liberals melt like those Nazis in "Raiders of the Lost Ark."

I have spent much of my adult life in New York City, where I learned a phrase we didn't have in Detroit, where I grew up: ball busting.

FACT-O-RAMA! Ball-busting, (also called "chopbusting") is an East Coast phrase meaning, to make fun of someone/something.

Trump is a ball-busting ace. He knows what to say to make the liberals jump, jive, wail, and weep, and it's wildly entertaining.

I love waking up to see men in dresses screeching like the little girls they wish they were over a joke Trump made hours after I have fallen into a peaceful sleep.

I laugh like a marijuana-chomping hyena (where it's legal for hyenas to eat the doobies...) when my few remaining libdolt friends send me Facebook messages screaming, "YOUR president said men can't have babies! How do you feel NOW, Nazi!?"

I couldn't be happier with Trump back in the White House.

Thanks to President Trump, I can sleep without fear of Biden's KGB kicking in my door. I can write articles like this, without wondering if it will result in my getting the dreaded SSSS stamped on my boarding pass, as I had under the Biden regime.

Most importantly, waking up every morning since Inauguration Day is like Christmas, with me rubbing my eyes and saying to my fiancée, "What did Trump leave us this morning?"

