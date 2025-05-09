The Blue-Haired Hippies All Lack a 'Street Education'

Kevin Downey Jr. | 5:29 PM on May 09, 2025

Call me a silly goose, but I remember watching the news when I was a kid growing up in Detroit, and seeing recalcitrant, soap-dodging Marxist hippies becoming intimately acquainted with the business end of the policemen's billy clubs, thus compelling them to rethink their "rebellious" plans for the evening. Hilarity ensued. My, how things have changed.

For starters, the "rebellious" beatniks have changed drastically. The male hippies of the 1960s no longer look like a hirsute Expedia troll, à la George Harrison on his iconic LP, "All Things Must Pass."

FACT-O-RAMA! For you youngins, LP stands for "long play," meaning a full-sized record album to be played on a hifi at a speed of 33 1/3 rotations per minute (RPM). LPs usually contained roughly ten songs, compared to a "45," which was a smaller record that typically contained one song per side and was played at a speed of 45 rpm. "EPs" were "extended play" records that usually contained four songs, and thus were somewhere between a 45 and an LP.

Today's apparatchiks, whether male, female, or otherwise, have become nothing more than a collection of purple-haired brats who, unlike their counterculture grandparents, are so boring that they put a can of Red Bull to sleep.

The promiscuity of the "free love" hippies of the 1960s and 1970s has been replaced today by incels who hate their genitals too much to use them.

The biggest difference between the original bohemians who fought for free speech and their uptight grandchildren who now try to end it is this: today's Marxist is frequently a rich kid who has never been punched in the face for acting like an a**clown.

But before we get started, let me present this statement from the legal offices of the KDJ Nation:

This article is for entertainment purposes only. Please do not go around walloping the annoying, blue-haired gorgons even though they are all but begging for it. I'd LOVE to the cops take care of business — LIKE THEY USED TO — and perhaps smack a few upside they/them's ugly, misshapen heads.  

Now that I have covered my bahookie from criminal prosecution, I can tell that no one has taught these commie stains the meaning of the word "accountability" and clown-slapped the dog feculence out of them.

FACT-O-RAMA! Today's communist street turds look as though they/them fell face first into a tackle box.

Why are these animals so nasty? My first guess would be that, as kids playing soccer communist football, they didn't keep score; thus, there would be no losers.

IRONY-O-RAMA! They are ALL losers.

Imma guess that they've also never learned the first rule of the playground: "Talk s**t, get hit. "

They've never been held responsible for their actions, which is why today they get away with street tyranny, like these gutless prags:

Why did the cops allow these soy suckers to terrorize this couple instead of filling their eyes with military-grade pepper spray? Were they told to stand down? Or do they frequently bend a knee to these animals?

We do things a little differently here in New York. Check this out:  

Now this is more like it! Perhaps the Seattle cops should take some training on commie control from the NYPD.

I recall the halcyon days when a spitting hippie, like this permavirgin, would get a face full of sidewalk and a few nights free stay in a "gated community," compliments of the boys in blue.

UPDATE-O-RAMA! Little Miss Spittle has been arrested and is facing 20 years in the hoosegow. Sha-ZAM!

Meet Antifa's answer to Marty Feldman: 

LANGUAGE WARNING:

Check out this 90 lb. bundle of parental disappointment. Zhe might be my favorite Antifa ladyboy to hit the streets lately. Listen to its weak, testosterone-starved voice squeak as his brain tries to get his other testicle to drop, and force his scrawny, gluten-free body reluctantly into puberty.

LANGUAGE WARNING:

What's the one common denominator that connects all of these milksop hermaphrodites? I bet 99.9% of them have never been held responsible by the cops, their parents, or those they attack, for their nestle-cock behavior, except for the black Marty Feldman guy. I suspect his pituitary gland was hit by a karmic bolt of lightning.

Related: A (Mostly) Comedic Look at the Best of the Worst of the Tesla-phobe Terrorists

Let's keep the jollies going and visit our fun friends at Jokes and a Point. 

Check out their latest video. Perhaps even hit the "subscribe" button to stay tuned in. Remember, patriots are funny and Marxists are nothing but joyless big girls' blouses.

Maybe punching filthy communists isn't your thing. How else can you do battle against the nancy-boys picking on seniors and burning our big blue toilet towns to ash?

Hit them where it hurts the most; keep free speech FREE.

Kevin Downey Jr.

Kevin Downey Jr. is a comedian, columnist, and radio show host. When he isn't writing or performing, he is collecting surf records and practicing his mixologist skills at his tiki bar. His apartment—the Atomic Bunker—looks like it was furnished from George Jetson's garage sale. 

You can listen to KDJ clown-slap the commies every Monday-Friday, 9:00-11:00 am EST on the New World Order's Public Enemy #1 radio program, "The Kevin Downey, Jr. Show." Click here: www.LINEWSRADIO.com

Read more by Kevin Downey Jr.
