Ignore the Commie Fake News Clowns, Trump Had a Great Week

For the dozens of Americans still getting their "news" from the Operation Mockingbird media myrmidons, it would appear as though Trump's presidency is going down like the Andrea Doria.

Rather than list all of Trump's latest victories, I will post some Bolshevik headlines and mock them accordingly.

The first clown-slapping goes to the mental belly-flop "journalist" at Vox who penned this headline:

Is Anything Trump's Doing Still Popular?

Funny you should ask.

A Pew poll found a whopping 83% of Americans support deporting "all" or " some" of the 10 million bundles of diversity Joe Biden allowed into our nation.

Of those who want "some" of our replacements sent to the cornfield, 97% approved of deporting illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes, like the newest hero of the Democrats, Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a known member of MS-13, who his wife claims has beaten her, and even bragged he could kill her and get away with it.

And he just might also be a human trafficker:

FACT-O-RAMA! MS-13 is a designated foreign terrorist organization (FTO).

The silver lining here is she is likely to abort anything growing in her communist womb, thus saving We the People from having to deal with yet another apparatchik.



I'm guessing the 177,000 people who found jobs in April, more than were anticipated, find earning a paycheck to be popular.

It appears Trump's impression of a trans dudette beating a women's weightlifting record was pretty popular with the graduating class of the University of Alabama;

Speaking of popular, a recent poll shows 64% of Mainers side with Trump — not their woke governor — they dont want men in ponytails competing against women.

Vox then doubled down on their mental darkness by posting this headline as well:

Trump is losing

Is Trump losing? Judging by this Daily Mail headline, Trump doesn't think so:

Trump roars 'we're winning' as Wall Street soars and trillions flood back into US economy after jobs report

MILBURN PENNYBAGS-O-RAMA! I bought a whopping four shares of Tesla (don't be jelly) on March 18 for $229 per share. As of Friday, May 2, Telsa stock is now selling for $286 per share. #Cha-CHING!

Much to the chagrin of the blue-haired gorgons wiping their a**es on Teslas, Trump beat job growth expectations for the second consecutive month. The Dow Jones sprouted almost 1,100 points in the last five days. If this is "losing," I'll take another helping.

Here's a sockdolager from the burning wreck that is MSNBC:

I am a Jew. I am a woman. But to Trump, I'm the wrong kind of both and not worth protecting.

Check out this laughable piece of journalistic feculence, as it both regurgitates the party line while percolating the usual worn-out, ragged victimhood.

But despite being a Jew and a woman, these initiatives will not protect me. Indeed, I am among their targets, because I’m the wrong kind of Jew and the wrong kind of woman: My interpretation of Judaism demands justice for the slaughtered thousands in Gaza, and my assigned gender at birth was not “female.” In fact, the regime has issued all these orders in part to unilaterally answer two largely unanswerable questions — “Who is a Jew?” and “What is a woman?” — in ways that serve their particular aims. And their particular aims include abuse and demonization of inconvenient Jews and inconvenient women, the ones who aren’t willing to have their identities be defined by gentiles or cisgender men.

Holy agitprop, Batman! Let's see how many Democrat talking points this hilarious and yet rancid pile of ambergris contains:

victimhood — CHECK!

transamabob nonsense — CHECK!

Gaza uber alles! — CHECK!

orange man bad! — CHECK!

I'm sure this article would do well with Gaza's transgender anti-Semitic Jewish community, but something tells me they are all dead.

The teste-phobic author somehow forgets that Gaza started the latest round of Palestinian/Israeli warfare. Also, when the shooting is over, Israelis — and Gazans — will stop dying, even the trans ones.

The bottom line here is this: Trump is killing it, and the left is wetting its non-binary underpanties. Communism CANNOT be installed in a country where people are happy and prosperous.

Thus, activist judges will continue to throw up roadblocks, useful idiots will continue their Tesla frottage, and your hirsute, razor-dodging, undatable cat lady-in-law will do everything they/them can to ruin your upcoming summer weekend family fun. Plan accordingly.

Remember, the last thing the communists want is for America to thrive and for We the People to wake up and realize that almost every politician since Ronald Reagan has been a sham — especially every miscreant in the Biden administration.

The articles about Trump's phantom "failures" will continue to be printed and the propaganda will be broadcast until one side wins. I promise you, victory will be ours.

Especially if you help!

