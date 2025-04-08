Tuesday, Booze Day! Trump Stacks Wins as Commies Weep Into Their Soy Lattes

The way Trump is fighting the globalists, you'd think they tried to bankrupt, imprison, and assassinate the man.

I've had fun watching my leftoid, Chicken Little, dunder-butt friends (I still have a few) frantically selling off their 401ks the last few days, despite every indication that the stock market would eventually return to baseline.

FACT-O-RAMA! Liberals hate Trump so much they will gladly sell off their stocks for a loss and forever blame "Orange Hitler" for the beating. I watched two friends do just this in the past two days.

Just one week after Trump's "Liberation Day," when he walloped the world with new tariffs, roughly 70 countries have bent a knee and offered to negotiate new terms. Stocks surged. I laughed.

As my lib friends happily dance into the fire of stock market slaughter, Trump is now racking up victories against the commie activist judges bent on thwarting the return of the American dream.

CHALLENGE-O-RAMA! My goal with this article is to see if I can give you enough knee-slapping good news to get you to have a nationwide drink with me today.

One would think booting illegal immigrants who are members of a violent gang out of the country would be a no-brainer, but no-brain, communist judges believed otherwise, until the Supreme Court ruled that Trump can indeed boot the invaders under the Alien Enemies Act of 1796.

The Supreme Court just ruled that under the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, Trump has total authority to continue this: pic.twitter.com/Dub1nOCPXA — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 7, 2025

Whereas Democrats are bemoaning the fact that our nation will lose a bunch of rapists and murderers, I am miffed that the vote came down to a mere 5-4 win. I expected the three apparatchik activist SCOTUS justices to vote for our nation's downfall, but Amy Coney Barrett?

Sadly, this decision didn't come soon enough to save 13-year-old Oscar Hernandez:

NEW: 13-year-old Oscar “Omar” Hernandez was raped & murdered in Los Angeles last week.



Police have just arrested 43-year-old Mario Edgardo Garcia-Aquino, an illegal alien from El Salvador and believe there are more victims.



Oscar’s mother is calling for the death penalty. pic.twitter.com/e0Xcj7FpbC — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) April 8, 2025

Not yet ready to open the bar? I've got more.

Just as Trump got the go-ahead to continue defenestrating illegal gangsters, SCOTUS delivered another gut punch to the roadblock judges trying to stop the Trump train.

A San Francisco judge tried to force the Trump administration to reinstate 16,000 federal workers Trump had pink-slipped. Not today, commies! Once again, the Supreme Court had a better idea.

Supreme Court rejects order trying to force Trump admin to send fired federal employees back to work https://t.co/EKctHesXSy — Just the News (@JustTheNews) April 8, 2025

PINKO-RAMA! Trump has had far more Temporary Restraining Orders (TRO) placed on him by lower-court judges than any other president in modern history.

If your funny bone can handle another belly laugh — and in case you aren't quite ready to pour yourself a bourbon — the Trump administration just revoked the protected status of roughly 985,000 immigrants who had used a Biden-era app to invade our nation. CBP One let them make an appointment and schedule a court hearing, which most of them wouldn't have attended. Trump yanked their status even though they are already spread out across our fruited plains.

BONUS SHOT-O-RAMA! Oil prices just hit a four-year low!

Still on the wagon? What if I told you Trump just fired yet another woke NATO admiral who not only refused to hang photos of Trump and Pete Hegseth in her office but told her entire staff that she planned to "wait them out for four years."

So, Trump won two magnificent victories with the Supreme Court, oil prices are at a record low, another woke admiral is gone, and the world is lining up to renegotiate their usurping tariffs against we the people, and you still won't hoist one with me? Time to break out the big guns.

Would you be willing to knock one back with me if I showed you a video of a soy boi Antifa prag getting knocked out of his shoes?

If this doesn't make you jump on Tuesday Booze Day, I can only assume you gave up corn squeezin's for Lent.

Let's keep the midweek libations flowing with a quick video from our funny friends at Jokes and a Point. Remember, patriots are funny; communists suck and have nothing even resembling a sense of humor.

Today is the day to join the fun we have, fighting against the toilet people looking to enslave Americans in the New World Order.

