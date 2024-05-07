How 'Woke' Social Conditioning Almost Cost My Friend His Life and Is Killing Our Nation

A friend I'll call Tom, a gay man who is as liberal as they come in New York City, was walking along West 42nd St., approaching 10th Ave., around midnight. The bright lights of Times Square and the relative safety they offered were blocks behind him. He was in a notoriously dodgy neighborhood called Hell's Kitchen where the further west one goes, the more dangerous the neighborhood becomes.

Advertisement

FACT-O-RAMA! Hell's Kitchen stretches from roughly W. 34th St. north to W. 59th, between 8th Ave. and the Hudson River. It allegedly got its monicker back in the 1800s when the neighborhood was an Irish ghetto. Two cops were watching a bunch of Irish thugs fighting and once said, "This place is Hell itself," at which time the other copper quipped, "Hell’s a mild climate. This is hell’s kitchen."

When Tom got to the corner of W. 42nd and 10th, he saw what he described to me as a "scary-looking black man" across the street. Tom's instincts told him to cross the street and play it safe. But Tom is a woke, gay man in NYC, not a racist peckerwood redneck, and he was sickened by what he referred to as his "inner racism." Determined to prove to himself he wasn't a bigot, Tom crossed 10th Ave. and walked toward the man.

FACT-O-RAMA! The last gang to run Hell's Kitchen was called the Westies. They were gone by the mid-1980s. When I was single, a second date with me was a tour of all the bars in Hell's Kitchen where the Westies killed people. I rarely got a third date.

Nothing happened until Tom got to a darker part of the block. Then the man that his instincts had warned him about — instincts his woke social conditioning deemed "racist" and told him to ignore — maneuvered in front of Tom and placed a revolver to my friend's head.

Advertisement

"Give me your wallet, f****t," the man commanded.

Tom froze. That shouldn't have been happening. He was a good liberal who didn't pass judgment on a threatening person simply because of the man's skin color. After all, black and gay people are both victims of "white privilege." Shouldn't they be buddies, sipping appletinis at the Stonewall Inn?

Tom handed the man his wallet and went to find a bathroom, no easy task in New York City.

FACT-O-RAMA! When I was a New York City lib, I felt the same social conditioning pressure from white libdolts. But to my good fortune, I grew up in Detroit and was "lucky" enough to have my first racially-motivated ass-kicking when I was seven. I went home crying and told my mom I was pretty sure I had been pummeled by three members of the Jackson 5.

As a former NYC lib, I know that liberal white people trip over themselves to prove how "not racist" they are, even when facing a "scary looking black man" who is about to put a gun to their woke temple. It sounds insane that people will put themselves in danger to prove to themselves they aren't "bigots," but liberals are weak and weak people are easy to control. That's where the Marxists step in.

I once thought "woke" was a means to end racism. I was naive. I now see it for what it is: a vehicle by which to control us and allow ourselves to be subjugated.

Advertisement

The Marxists have been pushing "woke" indoctrination on Americans for decades; white people are bad and minorities, black, brown, Muslim, etc., are victims of white "oppression."

Once upon a time, this creed was handed down from white lib to white lib while sucking microbrews in what I assure you was always a safe part of Manhattan. Now it's taught to kids in a curriculum referred to as Critical Race Theory (CRT) or, as I like to call it, systemically sanctioned racism.

And as much as I hate to admit it, woke works — look at my friend, Tom. And woke has long been extended to cover Muslims as well. The woke plan involving Muslims sounds insane: "Let's tell Western Christians they are wrong to complain about the people who have a long, twisted history of raping and killing Westerners." Yet, the scheme works on many.

You can also see how successful woke social conditioning is by looking at how UK police turned a blind eye to the tens of thousands of British women raped by Pakistani Muslims, even refusing to arrest them lest the cops appear "racist." The English press, too woke and cowardly to warn women about which men to avoid, dubbed the animals "Asian grooming gangs."

SPLITTING HAIRS-O-RAMA! Yes, Pakistan is technically part of Asia, but when you think of Asian people, do you envision Pakistanis and Indians? Probably not. The woke British press doesn't, either. They know they are being deceptive.

Advertisement

The next step in controlling people is to tell them that merely criticizing a minority is reason enough to be labeled a hater. Never mind the "Death to America" chants, you drooling Islamaphobe. Pay no attention to the Twin Towers that are gone, bigot.

Related: 'Woke' Was Invented to Kill the West, and It's Working

SUICIDAL TENDENCIES-O-RAMA! Those "queers for Palestine" idiots are so indoctrinated that they embrace Islam, a religion whose practitioners are known to throw gay men off of buildings. They won't realize they were wrong until they are falling toward the sidewalk at a speed of roughly 220 mph.

What have we learned?

Not wanting to be raped or killed makes us bigots, so pipe down.

We can't be wary of the roughly one billion people on the planet whose holy book tells them it is OK to rape "infidels" and kill Jews and any Christian who won't convert to Islam. If we are wary, we are "Islamophobes."

REILGION OF PEACE-O-RAMA? Muslims have killed more of my fellow New Yorkers in the name of religion than all other religions combined. There have been 90 attacks on American soil dedicated to Allah since 9/11, killing 181 Americans. Hundreds more attacks were foiled.

PJ Media will never deceive you. We will always tell you the truth, especially when it comes to people who want to harm you and your family. Sure, Big Brother will always try to demonetize — and perhaps de-platform — us, but you can fight back.

Advertisement

Stay in the know and know who is threatening your family and our way of life. Click HERE to become a PJ Media VIP Member. Use the promo code SAVE AMERICA to save 50% off your new annual membership!

Don't let down your kids and grandchildren — join today! How many more terror attacks are you willing to ignore in the name of "tolerance?"