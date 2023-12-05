'Woke' Was Invented to Kill the West, and It's Working

"Grandpa, tell me about the 2024 war against the globalists!"

"I virtuously said nothing when they raped your grandma and gave our house to that Sudanese family because I'm not a racist. Now kill Mr. Whiskers because cats are bad for the weather."

What happened to Western men? "Woke" happened.

FACT-O-RAMA! WARNING! Merely reading this article will result in blue-haired testicle haters calling you a "racist," "colonizer," or "white supremacist," even if you aren't white, like Larry Elder.

What is woke and where did it come from?

"Woke" was a stroke of evil genius. Most likely invented by some clever devil, likely a Marxist at Davos with a private jet, replete with an unvaccinated pilot and a cortège of grandes horizontales, hellbent on controlling people without the use of a gun. No yet, anyway. That's coming as soon as the leftists guilt Americans out of their firearms like they did in England and Australia.

WAKE UP-O-RAMA! American Marxists use mass shootings as the reason to disarm We the People. So-called "assault rifles" are the #1 target of the left, even though the number of people killed by rifles is a fraction of those killed by knives and/or physical beatings.

Woke is a sickness. It's a fake sense of morality, forced on people under the guise of social justice, typically by white people who want to feel virtuously superior to other white people. It has since become a vehicle to control people to the point they will allow you to rape their family members and gut their nation while they remain quiet, lest they be called a "bigot."

The globalists either invented "woke" or hijacked it for their own nefarious reasons, and it's "working" better than anyone could ever imagine.

We Americans were nauseated when we read about gelded British police officers sitting on their hands as gangs of mostly Pakistani Muslim men raped thousands of English women for decades.

Why did the cops in towns like Telford, Rotherham, and Newcastle not arrest the animals raping girls as young as 11 years old? They didn't want to appear "racist."

And the Brits still aren't finished with "woke."

UK police recently arrested a man at a pro-Hamas rally. The crowd clamored for his release. The cops bent their weak knees and let him go. Yet the cops arrested the English Defence League founder Tommy Robinson for attending a march against anti-Semitism. The law means nothing now in England.

At the Manchester Hamas demonstration, police tried to arrest a man, but the whole march refused to move from the van for an hour, and he was de-arrested!

Rather than bring in the riot, squad and arrest the people around the van.



Once the mob make the decision on who gets… pic.twitter.com/bORHW53LOd — Stan Voice of Wales (@StanVoWales) December 3, 2023

England isn't the only nation that "woke" has castrated.

"Asylum seekers" brutally gang-raped a German woman. When a police officer asked her if the attackers were immigrants, she scoffed and called the cop a "racist" and claimed the attackers were German. Only later did she recant and admit they were "cultural enhancers."

She went so far as to apologize to her attackers on Facebook for the "aggressive racism" they'd faced for raping her.

I am really sorry that your sexist and line-crossing treatment of me could help fuel aggressive racism. I'm going to scream... I will not stand by and watch, and it can happen that racists and concerned citizens name you as the problem. You're not the problem. You're usually a wonderful human being who deserves as much as any other to be safe and free. I will not stand by and watch and let it happen that racists and concerned citizens name you as the problem.

Eleven men gang-raped a 15-year-old German girl, and nine of them were convicted. Only one went to jail for a whopping two and a half years. All of them are immigrants.

A female psychiatrist who took the stand on behalf of the accused testified that the gang rape was "a means of releasing frustration and anger” that resulted from their "migration experiences and socio-cultural homelessness.”

In other words, moving from a third-world nation to a country with infrastructure and laws — a nation that clothed, housed, and fed them — was so strenuous that they needed to gang-rape a child.

The judge who sent one rapist to jail and 10 others free faced repeated threats of violence over the one guy who got a two-and-a-half-year sentence. There were no protests for the 15-year-old girl.

Woke America

Joe Biden is gutting our nation with people from the third world, and if you speak up you'll be labeled a "racist" and might even lose your job if the social justice jackals can find out where you work, which they can easily do.

Our border is a joke. Joe Biden has betrayed us all. pic.twitter.com/mtT7G7ps1i — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) December 5, 2023

You'd be hard-pressed to find an institution in the U.S. that doesn't virtuously embrace the sick idea that a man in a dress is every inch a woman as Dolly Parton.

Yet here we are. Trans men not only walk on water in the U.S., but they are protected when they attack women:

Police bloodied a man at a school board meeting when he dared ask why a male trans student wasn't arrested for violently raping and sodomizing his daughter in a women's restroom.

Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón gave a weak sentence to a transgender attacker who grabbed a 10-year-old girl by the throat in a public restroom and sexually assaulted her. Even Fox News referred to the male attacker as "she/her."

A Maryland school convinced a 14-year-old girl she was "trans" and urged her to use the boy's restroom. She was bullied and threatened with rape. She ran away from home and was repeatedly raped by predators. Shockingly, leftist lawyers had her sent to a group home for troubled "boys" where she was raped again and again.

The "woke" contagion is so terrifying to some people leftist morons that they will sacrifice their own kids to the altar of social justice.

Chardonnay-sucking "mothers" dutifully wheeled their designer prams to drag shows and proudly videotaped as needy men in dresses shook their taped-up penises in their children's faces, then posted the videos to show their allegiance to the woke gods.

This LGBTQ kids drag show with a school administrator kissing his recently adopted kid was hosted at a pizza place https://t.co/6mC1Mor0BZ — RGVTRUTH (@RGVTRUTH1) November 29, 2023

MIA-O-RAMA! The pink-hat women's rights warriors are suspiciously absent when it comes to speaking out against Hamas' brutal rape campaign against Israeli women, as well as the 200 million girls and women who are victims of female genital mutilation (FGM), both of which are constructs of ONE religion: Islam.

Some Americans are too fearful to take a stand, even as elderly people, including veterans, were booted from nursing homes to make room for the young, illegal invaders pouring over the border.

PS: Rep. Nicole Malliotakis (R-N.Y.) claims she has a "smoking gun" proving that those illegal immigrants on Staten Island who were sent to live in the nursing homes are being registered to vote. Yes, we Americans of all races are being replaced.

Wow KDJ, this is scary. Do you have any good news for us?

I do. Some Americans are starting to stand up.

FACT-O-RAMA! I condemn violent protests. Please remain peaceful.

Angry Chicagoans swarmed an alderperson after the city decided to set up a tent camp for illegal immigrants in Brighton Park. Black residents slammed city leaders when they met to discuss spending a staggering $51 million on housing for illegal immigrants instead of spending it to help their community.

SWAP-O-RAMA! When our elected leaders boot elderly Americans from nursing homes to make room for illegal immigrants and ignore Chicago's large black neighborhoods to spend mad stacks on illegals, it's easy to see why Americans feel they are being replaced.

The truly infuriating aspect of "woke" is that it seems to only apply when it benefits the Marxists.

The left went from "Believe all women" to "Can you prove Hamas raped all those Israelis?"

Zionists are asking that we believe the uncorroborated eyewitness account of *men* who describe alleged rape victims in odd, fetishistic terms.



Shame on Israel for not seriously investigating claims of rape and collecting rape kits. pic.twitter.com/zbHfduQnev — Briahna Joy Gray (@briebriejoy) December 5, 2023

Pro Tip: if you want to know who the Marxist animals in the room are, they're the people trying to cover for rapists. They are the jackpuddings who call you a bigot because you don't want to see elderly Americans booted from nursing homes, especially during winter. It's whoever tells you to pipe down when you get angry over the millions of people pouring over the border to replace Americans of every race.

And if you think things are bad now, wait until the military is full of illegal immigrants who are happy to make room in the U.S. for their families.

Not to worry. I’m sure that platoon full of illegals will refuse their orders to fire on you and your family because of their oath to the constitution. https://t.co/HRBNLt3FLS — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) December 4, 2023

Several years ago the left went cray-cray over "white supremacists" in Charlottesville, Va., yet openly support pro-Hamas animals as they taunt Jews, not in Germany 1933, but in Philly last week.

Pro-Palestine protesters surrounded a restaurant in Philadelphia (Goldie) that serves Israeli-style kosher food on Dec. 3. They shout: “Goldie, Goldie you can’t hide, we charge you with genocide!”pic.twitter.com/EFuk8jSpuj — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) December 4, 2023

Yet few people speak up lest the loud-mouth Marxist down the block call your employer and try to have you fired. Remember that when your granddaughter asks you what you did to fight the globalists when you had the chance.