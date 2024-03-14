Sun's Out, Guns Out! Warm Weather Means More Mass Shootings in America's Blue Cities

While most people see the beginning of spring as a time of baseball, BBQs, and Hawaiin shirts, I know it to be spring training for this year's sure-to-be bumper crop of mostly inner-city fusiliers ventilating each other with glee.

FACT-O-RAMA! For the sake of this article, a mass shooting is defined as four or more people shot, not including the shooter, in a fluid situation. If I shoot three people, take a nap, pound a $22 burrito, and then shoot three more, this would not be counted as a mass shooting.

The U.S. saw 414 mass shootings in 2019, the year before Democrats created a crime tsunami by springing criminals from prison, keeping them out with cashless bail, and enraging them with myths about George Floyd being killed by "racist cops" (he died of a fentanyl overdose). In 2020, the "summer of love," that number skyrocketed to 610. From 2021-2023, the numbers were 689, 646, and 656, respectively.

I noticed that the number of mass shootings seemed a little light this year, so I did some digging.

USA Today's mass shooting guru, James Alan Fox, correctly reported that mass shootings are down thus far this year.

As of March 13, 2023, we saw 114 mass shootings compared to 74 this year. This can make someone give a 21-gun sigh of relief. Maybe the nation's yearly festival of lead is finally dropping.

What I am not sure Mr. Fox has considered is the weather and the effect it has on people who spread lead in voluminous proportions.

Seven of the last ten mass shootings have taken place in the deep South, one in North Carolina, one in balmy King City, Calif., and two gang-related shootings in Philly.

Philadelphia — Two black male suspects have been arrested over a mass shooting at a bus stop that injured eight children on March 6. Ahnile Buggs and Jamaal Tucker have been taken into custody but police say two other suspects remain at large. The mass shooting of school students… pic.twitter.com/b4S2sKLGCu — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) March 12, 2024

There were two mass shootings in Chicago on February 25 when it was a toasty 62 degrees.

Winter is limping away for the year, and I suspect that means mass shootings are going to bloom, and America's Democrat-run sh*thole towns will take the brunt of it.

The time change, warm weather, and holiday weekends are prime times for mostly peaceful mass shootings and a chance to perforate your neighbors in places like Chicago, Philly, and Washington, D.C.

FACT-O-RAMA! The 2023 mass shooting with the most combined victims (injured and killed) took place in Dadeville, Ala., when four were killed and 32 were injured at a Sweet 16 party. The shooting with the most killed was in Lewiston, Maine, where 18 were killed and 13 were wounded.

Now is a great time to remind you that D.C. and Chicago have stringent—and meaningless—anti-gun laws.

These are the deadliest mass shootings of 2024 so far. There have been sixteen with three or more fatalities.



Mass shooting is defined as four or more total victims. pic.twitter.com/LdntxkBQ9I — National Conservative (@NatCon2022) March 13, 2024

Should we take a victory lap over fewer mass shootings in 2024? Not a chance! It's like saying that the Yankees have no fans because the stadium has a gale.

BLAST-O-RAMA! Thus far in March 2024, 15 have been killed and 51 have been wounded in mass shootings.

Memorial Day, Father's Day, July 4th, and Labor Day all land in warm weather and happen to be weekends for people who desire to shoot at least four others, especially in crime-ridden heaps like Chicago.

I also predict the influx of illegal gangbangers will contribute to the supposedly American phenomenon of mass shootings, especially in places that are overcrowded with "diversity gifts" from Venezuela.

New Yorkers, some of whom have already been warned by their employers to dress down and leave their bling at home to avoid a good old-fashioned Big Apple assault, will likely have to tuck and roll their way to work on their notoriously dangerous subways.

This is an election year, and I suspect the Democrats will stop at nothing to keep Trump out of the White House. If that means injecting new life into their crime wave, so be it. Communists have no problem sacrificing bodies to reach their objectives.

And you should expect the Stalinists to use their gun crime stats to scare people and snag your gat. They know they can't completely subjugate the nation if We the People are still armed.



































