'The Fall of Minneapolis' — the Documentary About How the Democrats Lied to Gut Our Nation

My mother once called to tell me her cancer was back with a vengeance. She'd had three small tumors removed over a four-year span, but now she had stage two lung cancer.

She called it the worst day of her life. I told her she was wrong, it was the best day of her life.

"How can you say such a thing?" she asked in teary-eyed astonishment. I explained.

"You had cancer yesterday, too, but you didn't know it. Never finding out would have killed you. Now you know you have a problem and you have a chance to fix it. Today is the best day of your life."

Remember that odd-seeming logic as you watch "The Fall of Minneapolis." As scary as it is to see the Marxist politicians, news media bootlickers, and street-thug brown shirts work in lockstep to destroy a city — and spread violence across the nation — we are better off knowing that We the People have evil cancer running through our nation now while we still have a chance to carve it out.

"The Fall of Minneapolis" is a documentary about how the Marxists in the United States twisted the death of George Floyd to fit a narrative and light a powder keg.

I won't give it all away because this documentary is too important to miss. Reading my crib notes cannot suffice. But here are some not-so-shocking highlights.

Video from that fateful day shows George Floyd swallowing what looks like a little baggie of drugs. This isn't the first time Floyd has done so in the presence of a cop, as the documentary shows us.

Police video shows Floyd getting pulled over a year earlier. He goes through his usual "Please don't shoot me" routine as though he has rehearsed it. He swallows drugs in this video, too, but tells the police and they are able to get him to a hospital and save his life.

Floyd appears to swallow a baggie in the infamous, "I can't breathe" video we've seen clips of ad nauseam. He tells the cops he isn't on drugs, but the coroner's report would show he had methamphetamine in his system as well as enough fentanyl to kill 3.5 people.

Dr. Andrew Baker, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, wrote the following in Floyd's autopsy:

"If he were found dead at home alone and no other apparent causes, this could be acceptable to call an OD."

"no physical evidence suggesting Mr. Floyd died of asphyxiation"

"no bruising on neck" and "no bruising on back"

"from the videos I have seen, it appears his knee is on the side of his neck, not where the structures are"

"Mr. Floyd had pre-existing health conditions" including "coronary artery disease"

"at least one artery that was approximately 75% blocked"

"most cases of hypertension can put you at risk for death - get to death quicker"

"a fatal level of fentanyl under normal circumstances"

Ben Crump, an attorney for the Floyd family, called for an "independent autopsy." Astoundingly, the doctor who "performed" the autopsy claimed Floyd had no underlying conditions.

Police body cam videos were withheld from the public for two and a half months as mobs burned Minneapolis with impunity. Officer Derek Chauvin's jury would never see them in court and the jury would eventually send him to prison for 22 years. Three other officers would be sent to prison as well.

FACT-O-RAMA! Despite the narrative that George Floyd was "killed" by four white cops, only two of the four officers involved were white. One was black and one was Asian.

Commie Attorney General Keith Ellison, who charged Chauvin and the other three officers, is shown to have a history of sympathy for local black gang members — even cop killers — and he goes so far as to say that black people don't have an obligation to obey the government.

SAY WHAT-O-RAMA? Rev. Jerry McAfee began George Floyd's funeral by giving a shout-out to local Minneapolis gangs.

The documentary shows us that Judge Peter A. Cahill banned potentially exculpatory evidence from the courtroom.

We also learn that Chauvin's knee on Floyd's back, a move referred to as the maximal restraint technique (MRT), is a maneuver approved by the Minneapolis Police Dept. and the city council as well. Yet two police officials, including former Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arrondondo, testified the maneuver is not a part of police training. Chauvin's training manual, supplied by his mother, proves this is a lie.

Check out this embarrassing attempt at "reporting" where the Daily Beast pretends the MRT maneuver killed George Floyd. The lefty new outlets are happily complicit in the death of honest reporting.

As the George Floyd drama of 2020 unfolds, the usual toilet people, including Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and race-baiter Al Sharpton, show up to beclown themselves in spectacular fashion. Mad bomb shouts to Rep. Maxine Waters for flying into Minneapolis to keep those fires burning.

The typical narrative of the bolshies is that a "racist system" protects cops, but the grim reality is that commies in Minneapolis circled the wagons, threw four cops into prison, and let the nation burn over a pile of lies, which are laid out in the roughly one-hour, forty-five-minute documentary.

"The Fall of Minneapolis" is terrifying in that it proves how quickly the Marxists in every institution — politics, the news media, and the justice system — can band together and turn the death of a career criminal into a nationwide riot, and happily send innocent people to jail as they do it. And considering that the 2024 presidential elections, perhaps the most important in our nation's history, are less than a year away, we'd be morons to think the lefties won't try this again.

You can watch the documentary here. I recommend you do, soon.

