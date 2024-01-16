¿Dónde Estás, Car 54? Blue States Are Hiring Illegals As Police, Giving Them Guns

As you likely know, blue states have been playing a cute and dangerous game to drive up their gun crime stats:

Release prisoners from jail. Keep them free with cashless bail. More criminals on the streets with guns means more crime. Use the inflated crime stats to take away your gat.

Another nefarious scheme the left has come up with in the days since the likely overdose death of saintly George Floyd was to deplete police forces nationwide. Blue cities happily defunded police departments and demoralized their law officers to the point that we saw cops quitting or retiring in record numbers.

And voilà, the liberals have concocted yet another ruse to "fix" a problem they created: hire illegal immigrants as cops and give them guns. What could go wrong?

Fact vs. fiction

Before continuing, I want to address some of the bogus info circulating on the interwebs.

A patriotic listener to my delightfully pro-American, deliciously anti-commie radio program sent me this video below and asked me for a comment.

I don't know the person who posted this, and I am not here to impugn them or anyone else, but much of what this woman says is, as best I can tell, untrue. Some of it is accurate-ish.

No, illegal immigrants have not been given special status to buy a gun, but the wording on the ATF site regarding immigrants buying firearms is confusing. The ATF specifies:

An alien legally in the U.S. is not prohibited from purchasing firearms unless the alien is admitted into the U.S. under a nonimmigrant visa and does not meet one of the exceptions as provided in 18 U.S.C. 922(y)(2), such as possession of a valid hunting license or permit.

The wording throughout the ATF site gets increasingly murky. For example, the ATF states that a nonimmigrant alien, which the ATF defines as "tourists, students, business travelers and temporary workers who enter the U.S. for fixed periods of time; they are lawfully admitted aliens who are not lawful permanent residents", may not purchase a gun unless they have established residency in a state. Huh?

So a student from China can't buy a gun unless he first rents an apartment? What about his 24,047 friends who crossed the southern border in fiscal year 2023? Can they all buy guns once they establish residency?

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 48,000 illegal immigrants have attempted and failed to buy a gun in the last 25 years.

It's all quite confusing, but no, an illegal immigrant cannot cross the southern border today and buy a gun yet.

Can illegal immigrants become cops? Sort of. Federal law states law officers must be American citizens, but local police departments are making their own rules.

Chicago and Hawaii have been hiring illegal immigrants with work visas as cops for a while now.

Colorado, California, and Illinois are some of the states looking to hire illegal immigrants to fill in police vacancies since the left decimated departments nationwide. And yes, they would carry guns if/when the feds allow them to since federal law currently does not permit this unless for "official purposes," a loophole cop shops are using to hire and arm certain illegal immigrant peeps as police officers.

There is another caveat; the illegal immigrants need to be part of the DACA crowd, meaning that they had to have come over as kids and have been living in the U.S. since 2007.

The Los Angeles Police Dept. (LAPD) is hiring DACA recipients, and allowing them to carry a gun while on duty, (an "official purpose") but they can not take the gun home or carry it off duty.

What have we learned?

So let's break this down:

Various law enforcement departments (not federal) are already hiring illegal immigrants to be cops.

The only illegal immigrants who can become cops are DACA recipients.

They cannot carry a gun while off-duty.

The laws specified by the ATF are confusing and full of loopholes.

But now there are questions. How long will this DACA-only rule apply? How long until that rule is stretched to include allowing people who sneak illegally into the nation to become cops?

Will Americans be comfortable getting arrested by someone who broke the law to enter the U.S.? What happens when the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusivity (DEI) ghouls show up and demand that our police departments hire Chinese nationals or Hamas refugees?

In short, are we headed down a path where our police departments are one day full of illegal immigrants from enemy nations? Imagine, the United States being policed by non-Americans from countries such as China and Iran. I can hear Klaus Schwab licking his evil chops at such a thought. Like I asked earlier, what could go wrong?