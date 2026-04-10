Artemis II Mission Offers Inspiring Unity for a Deeply Divided Nation

Josh Hammer | 6:11 PM on April 10, 2026
NASA

National confidence, unfortunately, is in short supply these days. In this season of springtime renewal, Americans would do well to look up — literally. Artemis II, NASA's first meaningful manned space mission in over a half-century, has taken the nation by storm this month. In so doing, it has provided a timely reminder of what a great nation, acting with confidence and clarity of purpose, can still achieve.

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Public polling confirms that Americans are a largely pessimistic lot. Our politics are fractured, our institutions mistrusted, and our birth and marriage rates have plummeted. Hope once sprang eternal, but today's zeitgeist is characterized by an unshakeable malaise. The daring Artemis II mission offers a rebuttal to this debilitating defeatism. Artemis II is a powerful symbol that the United States still possesses the will and the capacity to do big things. It presents a ripe opportunity to rekindle an inspiring national ethos that has been lost — one fostering greatness, rewarding courage, and embracing the frontier spirit.

Put simply, a great country is not satisfied with managed decline. A great country thinks boldly and acts boldly.

In this respect, Artemis II is deeply consonant with — indeed, it is an embodiment of — the political ethos of President Donald Trump and the broader MAGA movement. Stripped of caricature and distortion, "Make America Great Again" is, at its core, a call for national renewal — to reject complacency and reassert American leadership and excellence. Whether in trade, foreign policy, or space exploration, the premise is the same: America should lead, not follow.

Space exploration has long been one of the clearest arenas in which American leadership manifests itself. At the height of the Cold War, NASA's Apollo program had a loftier mission than merely beating the Soviets to the moon; the goal was to demonstrate to the world the superiority of American freedom and the American way of life. Now, Artemis II carries forward that legacy in a new geopolitical context — one in which rivals like China are racing to assert dominance on land, air, sea, and beyond. If the 21st century is going to be an American century and not a Chinese century, missions like Artemis II will be crucial.

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Yet Artemis II is not just a story about national power. It is also one about individual character. Consider Victor Glover, the mission's pilot. In an era obsessed with identity politics and the divvying up of individuals into racial, ethnic, and sexual categories, Glover has offered a refreshing perspective. When recently asked about becoming the first black astronaut deployed by NASA on a lunar mission, Glover fundamentally rejected the premise: "It's about human history. It's the story of humanity — not black history, not women's history — but that it becomes human history." This is a tremendous and inspiring rebuke of today's suffocating wokeism.

Equally significant — if not more so — is Glover's openness about his Christian faith. He has openly spoken about the imperatives of studying God's creation from orbit, and he took a personal copy of the Bible with him on the journey. Glover is a throwback to an older, bygone era — one in which the most renowned scientists, such as Isaac Newton and Francis Bacon, understood their endeavors as a means of employing human reason to better understand God's creation. This is a much more cogent understanding of the scientific enterprise than the false tension between science and religion that is often peddled today.

Taken together, the Artemis II mission and the individuals who have carried it out offer a powerful counternarrative to the dour pessimism, censorious wokeism, and rampant atheism of our age. This is a mission that embodies the best of America: technological prowess, individual excellence, and a willingness to venture into the unknown to do big, bold, and beautiful things. It is a story that has united Americans of all political, religious, racial, and ethnic stripes.

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In short, Artemis II is a feel-good story. And frankly, we could use more of those.

The United States has always been at its best when it chooses outward-looking hope over inward-looking cynicism. Artemis II is a reminder that such a choice is still readily available to us. The question is whether we will choose correctly — and, in turn, help make the 21st century a distinctly American century.

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Josh Hammer

Josh Hammer is the senior editor-at-large of Newsweek and host of "The Josh Hammer Show," a podcast, a syndicated radio show, and TV program on Salem News Channel. A syndicated columnist through Creators Syndicate, Josh is a frequent pundit and essayist on political, legal, and cultural issues. He is also senior counsel for the Article III Project and Internet Accountability Project, as well as a Shillman Fellow with the David Horowitz Freedom Center and a fellow with the Palm Beach Freedom Institute.

An outspoken conservative, Josh opines on conservative intellectual trends, contemporary domestic and foreign policy debates, constitutional and legal issues, and the intersection of law, politics and culture. He has been published by many leading outlets, including the Los Angeles Times, the New York Post, Newsweek, National Affairs, American Affairs, The New Criterion, The National Interest, National Review, City Journal, First Things, Public Discourse, Law & Liberty, Tablet Magazine, Deseret Magazine, The Spectator World, The American Spectator, The American Conservative, The European Conservative, The American Mind, American Greatness, American Compass, Anchoring Truths, Townhall, The Epoch Times, The Daily Signal, The Daily Wire, Fortune, Fox Business, Pairagraph, The Jerusalem Post, The Times of Israel, The Forward, Jewish Telegraphic Agency and the Jewish Journal. He has had formal legal scholarship published by the Harvard Journal of Law & Public Policy and the University of St. Thomas Law Journal.

Josh is a college campus speaker through Intercollegiate Studies Institute and Young America's Foundation, as well as a law school campus speaker through the Federalist Society. Prior to Newsweek and The Daily Wire, where he was an editor, Josh worked at a large law firm and clerked for a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Josh has also served as a John Marshall Fellow with the Claremont Institute and a Fellow with the James Wilson Institute.

Josh graduated from Duke University, where he majored in economics, and from the University of Chicago Law School. He lives in Florida but remains an active member of the State Bar of Texas.

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