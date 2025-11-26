The Planned Parenthood Closures Keep Coming: 45th Center to Close Friday

On Nov. 28, the day after Thanksgiving, the 45th Planned Parenthood abortion center in the United States will shut its doors.

Planned Parenthood announced Tuesday it will close the clinic in Franklinton, Ohio, thanks to the cuts in the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act" President Trump signed on July 4. That bill included a provision to stop businesses from receiving Medicaid dollars if they kept performing elective abortions.

The abortion giant said earlier this year that the funding cuts mean that more than 200 clinics across the country are "at risk" of shutdown.

Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio said they'd already cut more than $2 million in administrative overhead, making that area of the budget "as lean as we can go." The Planned Parenthood chapter said that about 40% of their patients are Medicaid patients. Combined with Medicaid cuts, the Greater Ohio organization says it's lost about $10 million in funding.

Planned Parenthood's Defund Impact Report shows the nationwide results from the bill, which went into effect on Sept. 11.

Earlier this year, PJ Media's Tim O'Brien reported on the closure of seven Planned Parenthood locations in California, the largest number in any state. The complete number of closures by state includes:

California - 7

Illinois - 4

Indiana - 1

Iowa - 4

Louisiana - 2

Michigan - 4

Minnesota - 4

Missouri - 1

Nevada - 2

New Jersey - 2

New York - 1

Ohio - 4

Pennsylvania - 1

Tennessee - 1

Texas - 3

Utah - 2

Vermont - 1

Wisconsin - 1

Even though Planned Parenthood maintains that the federal dollars they receive do not go to abortion care, we all know that money is fungible. This latest closure once again shows that taxpayers are no longer forced to pay for abortions.

