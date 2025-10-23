Trump Funding Cuts Force Closure of Seven California Planned Parenthood Locations

The Los Angeles Times’ “Daily Pilot” has reported that Planned Parenthood of Orange & San Bernardino Counties (PPOSBC) is closing seven of its facilities under the brand name Melody Health in Anaheim, Costa Mesa, Mission Viejo, Santa Ana, Westminster, San Bernardino, and Upland. These closures will take effect on December 10, following the Trump administration's ban on distributing federal monies via Medicaid to any providers of abortion services in cases other than rape, incest, or an imminent threat to the mother’s life.

President Donald Trump’s “One Big Beautiful Bill Act” (BBB) included a one-year ban on the use of tax monies to fund abortions. As a result, PPOSBC is laying off approximately 81 staffers.

The largest abortion provider in the U.S., Planned Parenthood, has tried to frame the announcement as the closure of a primary care service provider, but if that were completely true, it wouldn’t be closing, since the whole BBB stipulation is only on federal monies that fund abortions. The closures themselves are an admission of sorts.

To be sure, according to PPOSBC, it says it also provided “wellness visits, vaccines, diabetes management and behavioral health” services at these locations.

“Our Melody Health program is a Medicaid-managed health contract, so we’re no longer able to use that,” PPOSBC CEO Krista Hollinger said to reporters.

In her comments, Hollinger said that if the Trump administration wanted to defund abortions in her region, the joke’s on them. She said that the federal cuts were, “absolutely about abortion… the greatest irony about this is federal funds never paid for abortions. They came after abortion, but they’re taking away everything else that we do.”

I’m no accountant, but I am a communications veteran, and I can see the intent of the messaging here. In the business context, some of these non-abortive services are “loss leaders.” In other words, Planned Parenthood offers government-subsidized, cheap, and even free services to get people in the door. Once in the door, the business has the chance to upsell its most profitable service. Without abortion, there is no Planned Parenthood.

So even if the specific cuts may not meet the accounting criteria of directly impacting abortion services, they certainly impact the pipeline of potential mothers who come to them for an abortion.

According to the news site CalMatters, “Planned Parenthood operates 114 clinics in California, serving more than 1 million patients each year.”

In its reporting on the closures, LifeSite News said, “Defunding all aspects of Planned Parenthood contributes to reducing the abortion giant’s overall profits and ability to continue operating, which in turn impacts its ability to continue abortions in the long run, as without Roe v. Wade to ensure abortion’s legality, the industry relies heavily on taxpayer funding to stay in operation.”

To reiterate, this story gets at the whole issue where Planned Parenthood likes to pretend that if it offers non-abortion services, your tax money only goes to provide those services. But the truth is that all moneys end up on the bottom line. The more money Planned Parenthood gets from all sources, the more abortions it can and will provide. Abortion is its bread-and-butter service.

According to Planned Parenthood’s own annual report, its network conducted 392,715 abortions in the year, while non-abortive procedures declined as a percentage of business.

In his second term, Trump has wasted no time waging legislative war on the abortion industrial complex. For instance, the Hyde Amendment, which has been in place since 1976, prohibits the use of federal funds to pay for abortions. The Supreme Court has upheld the amendment, and Congress has extended it to cover various federal programs and populations, but during the Biden administration, it was ignored.

Since Trump returned to the White House, he has steadily increased the pressure on abortion providers.

Right after returning to the Oval Office, Trump started enforcing the Hyde Amendment once again. He reinstated the “Mexico City policy,” which cuts federal global health funding to overseas organizations that give access to abortions.

Several Republicans are looking for a way to make that one-year ban on federal funding for abortion services permanent and have introduced the “No Taxpayer Funding for Abortion and Abortion Insurance Full Disclosure Act.” Republicans have also proposed the “Defund Planned Parenthood Act,” which is what it says it is.

This has caused some confusion for those who wonder: If the Hyde Amendment is already in place, why would there be a need for new legislation?

The Hyde Amendment is not permanent law, and while it does restrict federal dollars from directly funding abortion procedures through government programs, it does not automatically apply to all federal spending. It just applies to programs that the appropriations bill it’s attached to covers.

In the end, the news out of California is a tangible sign of progress, and given the Trump administration’s relentlessness on the issue, we can be hopeful there will be more closures to come.

