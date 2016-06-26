A new video released by ISIS today that heavily praised Orlando nightclub shooter Omar Mateen also made specific threats against San Francisco and Las Vegas.

The video, released by ISIS in Mosul, rolls images of Mateen and news footage of the Pulse attack on June 12.

Also shown is the footage shot by Larossi Abballa during his June 13 attack on a French police commander and his family.

Abballa livestreamed on Facebook his statement from inside the home of his victims Jean-Baptiste Salvaing, 42, and Jessica Schneider, 36, a police station secretary, during the attack in Magnanville, about 30 miles outside of Paris. Born in France of Moroccan heritage, Abballa said he was following the directive of al-Baghdadi for jihadists in their home countries to kill the infidels in their homes.

Footage is shown of President Obama making statements in the Oval Office and in the White House briefing room, with spreading spatters of blood superimposed on the screen.

(ISIS video screenshot)

Clips are also shown of American Muslim leaders making statements after the Orlando shooting, including the CAIR press conference, accusing them of cooperating with disbelievers.

An image of Obama and French President Francois Hollande embracing is shown with flames rising up around the pair.

(ISIS video screenshot)

One Bosnian jihadist and two Frenchmen -- one bouncing a baby in his lap -- praise Mateen and Abballa and call for similar attacks in the U.S. and Europe.

Only footage of aspirational attack locations in the United States is shown.

Shaky handheld camera footage of the Golden Gate Bridge is shown, appearing as if it was taken with a cell phone camera along the bridge's pedestrian walkway. The camera shot pans up to one of the supports of the suspension bridge before focusing on the cars driving past.

(ISIS video screenshot)

Video of the Las Vegas strip at night is shown; it appears to be the pedestrian bridge at the Bellagio, perhaps shot from the pedestrian bridge at Caesars Palace.

(ISIS video screenshot)

A San Francisco neighborhood is shown as the Bosnian jihadist encourages attacks. The camera first flashes up Pine Street, panning up to the top of the 52-story 555 California Street tower in the financial district, which is the second-tallest building in the city.