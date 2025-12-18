LGBTQ Ideologues Defeated in UN Vote

The United Nations has long been a bastion of the LGBTQ revolutionaries. These forces spent most of the twentieth century scaling the heights of political and social power. That tide of filth has yet to be turned back. But victories are racking up as governments and people recognize the tragedy that follows in the wake of social engineering.

C-Fam, the Center for Family and Human Rights, has long been toiling in the vineyards to smarten up governments about how the United Nations’ policies undermine the family. In the process, they have assembled a broad coalition of countries that accept the basic natural-law principle that there are two sexes. There are men. There are women. Why complicate it further than that?

In December, a crack in the facade of unthinking acceptance of gender politics occurred. The resolution under consideration was innocuous enough: promoting the development of people with disabilities. Who could object?

As usual at the UN, the devil was in the details. In this case, "sexual orientation and gender identity" were being slipped into the mix. Do even the people voting on these resolutions read the full 12 pages of dull-as-dishwater diplomatic boilerplate? Well, the lobbyists at C-Fam saw it coming and were ready.

A motion to remove the offending language was put to a vote on Dec. 15. It was a dead heat, 74-74. It seems some countries that should have known better were simply going with the flow. Austin Ruse, president of C-Fam, wrote, “Tie vote in the United Nations general assembly this morning on removing sexual orientation and gender identity from the resolution on persons with disabilities. This is something that we have worked on assiduously for a very long time, and this tie vote would be a massive victory. We shall see if it holds or possibly that we will win a second vote.”

The clock was ticking, but it gave C-Fam time to educate governments on just what was going on.

Fast forward to Dec. 17. “Huge breaking news,” Ruse reported. “Earthquake at the UN. The sexual revolutionaries lost a huge vote in the UN General Assembly this morning. The vote was over, removing 'sexual orientation and gender identity' from a resolution on 'persons with disabilities.' We won.”

This time, the vote was 84-77 with 15 abstentions. The majority included most countries in Africa, the BRICS bloc, with the exception of Brazil, Islamic countries, Argentina, and some smaller Latin American countries. After questions were raised about whether the United States would sidestep the issue, as in the past, the United States supported the measure.

Those voting with the sexual revolutionaries were mostly Western European countries or Western European wannabes. The three I's, Ireland, Italy, and Israel, went the way of birth-dearth Europe, down the sexual revolution rabbit hole. Central European countries like Ukraine, Poland, and Hungary also went woke.

Congratulations to C-Fam. They challenged the lion in his den, poked him in the eye, and are ready for the next fight. Magnanimity is the virtue that disposes us to pursue great but arduous goods. Well done indeed on that front, C-Fam.

May this coalition of countries with natural-law thinking continue to grow. Christian Africa, which has the highest Mass attendance in the world, here joined forces with Islam to assert a simple truth. If we don’t know what a human being is, male and female, all our social projects are doomed to failure, futility, and sterility. Will this small but vital meeting of the minds produce more fruit in the future? Let’s hope so.

