Questions for the Week: I Ask You Speculate

Socrates said, “I am an ignorant fellow. That is why I ask so many questions.” Here are some questions I wish we could ask people in the news this 42nd week of the year.

For Kamala Harris: In your 60 Minutes interview, you said that if Donald Trump had been president, “Putin would now be sitting in Kyiv.” In your security briefings, is there any evidence to back that up? If so, what is it? Or is this supposition based on the fact that Trump talks to people who are opponents of the United States? Would you be willing to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin?

For Kamala Harris: Would a Harris administration or a Democrat takeover of the House try to impeach Trump again for talking to foreign leaders during the time he was out of the White House? Trump vows to settle the Ukraine War before even being sworn in. Would the Democrats try to impeach him again under the Logan Act of 1799, which has never been used or court-tested in modern times?

For both presidential candidates: Since President Biden says he will not pardon Hunter Biden, would a President Harris? Would a President Trump?

For Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: In war, the casus belli is often forgotten as fighting takes on a life of its own. World War II was started over the conquest of Poland. It ended with Poland still a conquered country. The start of the war in Israel that began October 7, 2023, was to return hostages taken. During the last year, Israel has consistently been able to assassinate the opposition leaders it was negotiating with. The latest is Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and his successor. This is no easy feat, given the heightened security and concealment issues that surround every leader. If Israel can find these protected leaders and kill them, what obstacles prevent Israel from finding and rescuing the hostages taken on October 7? Is it because they are no longer alive?

For Ali Khamenei, the supreme leader of Iran: Did Iran test a nuclear bomb this week? Some are pinpointing a suspicious Richter Scale reading in a remote desert region as consistent with a nuclear explosion. Others say the reading placed it 10 miles down, an impossibly difficult engineering feat for a nuclear test. Did this event in Iran result from the shifting of tectonic plates, or was it a nuclear test? Has the fatwa against the use of nuclear weapons been removed?

For New York City Mayor Eric Adams: Will you resign or stay on to fight as more public officials in your administration continue to resign after your federal indictment? One protest sign calls you “The Black Trump.” Does a new investigation, begun by the local district attorney’s office, into the leasing of commercial properties and the seizure of multiple cell phones from administration officials change your calculation? Is the clock ticking on you stepping down?

For President Biden: You claimed “the government cannot control the weather” in response to criticism over your handling of Hurricane Helene. Isn’t the Green New Deal contingent on the hypothesis that the government can control the weather? Please explain how you reconcile these two beliefs.

For Kamala Harris: Under President Trump, 82% percent of energy used in the country came from oil, gas, and coal. Four years later, after the Biden administration spent $1 trillion dollars on the Green New Deal, this number is 81%. Has this been a good use of taxpayer money? How much will you need to spend to seriously reduce America’s dependence on fossil fuels?

For Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán: When speaking at the European Parliament this week, your opponents sang an anti-fascist song to drown out your speech. Many then walked out as you rebutted them. Other than "Hungarian Rhapsody," what song would you like your supporters to take up in your defense?

Have a great day celebrating the great admiral of the ocean sea, Christopher Columbus!

Feel free to provide your answers and speculation below for extra credit. Remember, the final exam will be on November 5th. VIP Platinum members can message me directly.