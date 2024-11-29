Trans Actor Wants to Play Roles for Actual Women

Well, isn't this something?

Some actor I have never heard of named Michaela Jae Rodriguez, who is transgender, recently said he wants to play characters who are "cis." That means "normal," as in they do not delude themselves into thinking they are the opposite sex.

In other words, he just wants to be paid for doing what he is already doing by being transgender, which is playing a character, except he refuses to break (not even after the DVD commentary. Eat your heart out, Kirk Lazarus!).

"I think what we’re working towards now is more agency and more open space for trans voices and trans people — to obviously have more parts and have more space to express different types of characters, just like any other person on this planet," said Rodriguez to Pink News.

I can at least understand the concept of not wanting to be typecast and playing the same sort of character. Still, this guy previously said in 2018 that he wants to challenge himself as an actor by playing roles meant for actual women, and the way he frames it just makes it even funnier:

"We understand the experience of a woman."

"We" being Rodriguez and some other transgender actor named Indya Moore, who helpfully added that the inverse of "cis" actors portraying transgender characters is not allowed because... reasons, of course.

"Gender is a social construct, but so is race, and that still doesn’t make it okay for white women to play Asian women. It still doesn’t make it okay for cis people to play trans people," said Moore in that same 2018 interview with MTV.

I think there is a reason why "hypocrite" is Greek for "actor."

But you know what?

I am okay with this. After all, men played women on stage for much of history, so if anything, Rodriguez and Moore just want to keep the tradition alive (hooray for patriarchy!)

In fact, let's go a step further: Why don't we get some remakes of classic films with all-transgender casts to remove all the problematic aspects?

Why not have "Breakfast at Tiffany's" replace the lame cisgendered Audrey Hepburn with a stunning and brave woman like Rodriguez? What woman wouldn't love to see their trans sisters facing the struggles of high school girls in "Mean Girls" or "Heathers"? Wouldn't "The Notebook" be so much better if Allie was a trans woman?

Or better yet, how about we have Elliot Page play none other than "Dirty" Harry Callahan himself in a remake of "Dirty Harry"? Trans men ought to be allowed to play the same roles cis men do! Let's see a waif with a delicate face come back from Vietnam and go on a rampage in a small Washington state town in a remake of "First Blood." A quartet of transgender men could surely play Wyatt, Morgan, Virgil Earp, and Doc Holliday in a remake of "Tombstone" far better than Kurt Russell, Sam Elliott, Bill Paxton, and Val Kilmer could, right?

After all, trans women are women! Trans men are men! Biology means nothing!

But seriously, have you ever noticed it is always dudes in dresses pulling this stuff? You never see the "men" who are biologically female demanding to be treated like, you know, men the same way transgender "women" demand to be treated like women.

But what do I know?