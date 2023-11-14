Is Xi Using an Interpreter in San Francisco a Display of Contempt?

China's Xi Jinping arrived in San Francisco for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC). While everyone has been focusing on how Gov. Gavin Newsom cleaned up the crime, drug, and dung-infested City by the Bay specifically for him and President Biden, there is another component to this meeting that deserves attention, namely that Xinnie the Pooh will have an interpreter when he supposedly does not need one.

If that is not a way of expressing contempt, I don't know what is.

For context, I wrote elsewhere about Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.) going on Fox to say he has low expectations for Biden's meeting with the Chinese President. "Imagine what he is like candidly, behind closed doors, with Xi Jinping going through a translator even though we know he speaks perfect English," Mast remarked.

On the other hand, I could not find anything suggesting Xi can speak English 'perfectly,' although supposedly he does speak a little. In an anecdote former President Donald Trump told at a rally, he and Xi were dining at Mar-a-Lago as Trump ordered a missile strike in Syria in 2017. Xi asked him, "Repeat?" Granted, that may have just been the way Trump tells stories. NDTV said Xi turned to an interpreter first before asking.

Regardless, if what Mast was saying is true, Xi having an interpreter with him (especially if it is someone he brought rather than someone he is provided with) while speaking with Biden is definitely a gesture of contempt, if not outright mockery.

Remember, Hunter Biden has been "working" with the Chinese for years, and old Joe himself has demonstrably gotten money from them through his brother James in the form of a $40 thousand check labeled "loan repayment."

Not to mention the fact that the Biden admin has done next to nothing as China is itching to invade Taiwan, has encroached on India's border, formed alliances with Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and has been investing in Africa, the Caribbean, and Central and South America to override American influence abroad.

Then you have all the domestic espionage China has been up to, ranging from the spy balloon in February, secret police stations in New York, buying up farmland near critical infrastructure, and sending spies over the open border.

Maybe Xi really cannot speak English that well and the interpreter is necessary. But if he can, what better way to show the world he has Biden under his thumb than by not giving Biden the dignity of using his native language on his own soil?