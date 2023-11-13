Newsom Admits He Cleaned Up San Francisco for XI Jinping

We’ve all seen the reports, photos, and videos of drug addicts and homeless people cluttering the streets of San Francisco. Once a world-class city, the city has succumbed to decades of liberal leadership and has become a sanctuary city for crime, poverty, filth, and public defecation.

But suddenly, the tents, drug addicts, and homeless people were gone. Last week, PJ Media reported on the miraculous clean-up of San Francisco, which wasn’t done for the safety of the people or the sanitation of the streets but because of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic forum taking place in the Golden Gate City, which will feature a meeting between Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping, and is expected to bring lots of people in town, including 20,000 attendees.

Earlier this month, we showcased a video of the dirty, crime-ridden San Francisco streets, stinking of trash, feces, and human despair, and one could have assumed that city leaders and state officials were merely oblivious to it all. Clearly, they weren’t, and in order to keep up appearances with Xi Jinping, the city was finally scrubbed.

Then, in a bizarre instance of honesty from California Gov. Gavin Newsom, rather than attribute the timing of the clean-up to coincidence, he actually admitted what everyone suspected.

I find myself conflicted. Should we appreciate Newsom’s honesty or be horrified that city and state officials always had the capacity to clean up the streets of San Francisco but instead did nothing for years, subjecting their own constituents to crime and public health disasters? In addition to cleaning the streets, police presence has also been increased.

Remember this when APEC is over, when the police disappear, and the drugs, excrement, and homeless flood the streets again. It’s not that Democrats can clean up their cities; it’s just that they won’t.