It's All in the Numbers (Station)

Greetings! Glad you’ve made it. Welcome to the weekend, almost. Today is Friday, March 6, 2026. It's National Employee Appreciation Day, and it's also the start of the Milano Cortina 2026 Paralympic Winter Games.

Today In History:

1788: The British First Fleet arrives at the Australian territory of Norfolk Island to found a convict settlement.

1831: Edgar Allan Poe court-martialed and dismissed from West Point military academy for gross neglect of duty and disobedience of orders.

1836: Battle of the Alamo: After 13 days of fighting, 1,500 to 3,000 Mexican soldiers overwhelm the Texan defenders, killing 182 to 257 Texans, including William Travis, Jim Bowie, and Davy Crockett.

1853: Giuseppe Verdi's opera La Traviata premieres.

1857: Dred Scott Decision: U.S. Supreme Court rules African Americans cannot be U.S. citizens.

1865: U.S. President Abraham Lincoln's second inaugural ball.

1933: President Franklin Delano Roosevelt declares a nationwide bank holiday.

1951: Trial of Julius Rosenberg and his wife Ethel Rosenberg begins for providing top-secret information to the Soviet Union.

1965: The Temptations' single "My Girl" reaches #1 on the Billboard Pop Chart.

1966: Barry Sadler's "Ballad of the Green Berets" becomes #1 (stays there 13 weeks).

1981: Walter Cronkite signs off as anchor of CBS Evening News.

1985: Yul Brynner appears in his 4,500th performance of The King & I.

Birthdays today include: Michelangelo; Cyrano de Bergerac (Yes, he really did exist and was the inspiration for Edmond Rostand’s play); poet Elizabeth Barrett Browning; Civil War General Phillip Sheridan; George Dayton, founder of Target Corp; Viennese composer Oscar Straus; Richard L. Simon of publishers Simon and Schuster; comedian Lou Costello; guitarist Wes Montgomery; Johnny Carson’s buddy, Ed McMahon; American economist, presidential advisor, and Chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve Alan Greenspan; stuntman and producer Hal Needham; Jerry Naylor of Buddy Holly’s Crickets; baseballer Willie Stargel; vocalist Mary Wilson of the Supremes; Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour; actor Rob Reiner; guitarist Walter Trout of Canned Heat; blogger/journalist Glenn Greenwald; and Shaquille O'Neal. If this is your birthday as well, practice your deep breathing. It’ll come in handy with those candles later today.

I’m going to start here with a tip of the ball cap to our Charlie Martin for bringing this one to my attention, via internal communications. I've literally spent hours putting this piece together because of the mountain of information, much of it conflicting, that there is to go through.

Most of you are aware that I’m an Amateur radio operator. So, I’ve been watching with some interest reports of a new “numbers station” that’s popped up since the start of the United States' dismantling of the Islamic Republic.

If you don’t know what a “numbers station” is, I can’t say I’m surprised. Most people have no idea anymore. It’s a communications tactic that was most widely used by the Soviet Bloc nations during the Cold War. They still pop up from time to time, but this is a new station, one not heard until the end of last month.

These stations operate on the shortwave bands. Their usual purpose is to send operatives around the world instructions and status messages. Understand that at the frequencies they operate, their signals are far more effective around the world than they would be locally. Also, keep in mind that the method is, of course, one-way. The senders have no way to immediately tell if their intended target got the message.

An Italian source, Lorenzo Iz0kba, reports on this:

On the same day, after the start of the conflict between the USA and IRAN, transmissions of numerical sequences in Fārsī language (فارسی Fārsī, persian language) began on the frequency of 7910 kHz USB; radio enthusiasts initially thought it could be an new Iranian numbers station. The first logs of the 7910 kHz transmission emerged on February 28th 2026, many radio listeners have posted various videos of this mysterious new station on YouTube. It seems like the broadcasts always happen at the same frequency every day, the transmission times during this period are at 02:00 and 18:00 UTC. On March 5th, the 2:00z broadcast was heavily jammend by Iranian bubble jammer, while the 18:00z broadcast did not occur, anyway the jamming activity started at 18:15z. Some sources indicate, following signal triangulation, that the origin is in the Red Sea area, outside of Iran. Furthermore, at times the transmissions have been jammed with by the Iranian bubble jammer, which suggests that the purpose of this station may be adversarial toward Iran. Moreover, some comments on the YouTube videos point out that the voice has a Russophone accent. The fact that the signal does not appear to be radiated from IRAN and that a possible Iranian jammer may have disturbed the signal is fueling further uncertainties as to whether it could be Irianian or against Iran.

The Italian report goes on with some analysis of its own, which is noteworthy:

Radio amateurs monitoring the frequency have reported several recurring traits: Male voice , synthetic or pre‑recorded; the broadcasts can last more than an hour

, synthetic or pre‑recorded; the broadcasts can last more than an hour Numeric groups delivered with consistent pacing

delivered with consistent pacing Beeps , It is possible to hear, every three seconds or a little more, a dual tone (620 and 925Hz) underneath the voice.

, It is possible to hear, every three seconds or a little more, a dual tone (620 and 925Hz) underneath the voice. Clear audio , suggesting a modern, well-maintained transmitter

, suggesting a modern, well-maintained transmitter Evening activity, matching Middle Eastern NVIS and long-path propagation windows These features align with known Iranian HF communication patterns, which often rely on structured voice messages for secure, one‑time‑pad‑based exchanges. The growing number of logs suggests that the station is not a one‑off event but part of a repeatable transmission pattern. Like each other numbers station, no official confirmation exists, several technical and propagation clues point toward Iran: Strongest reception occurs in Southern and Central Europe, consistent with a Middle Eastern source.

Iran has a documented history of covert HF voice transmissions , including coded numeric messages.

, including coded numeric messages. The 7.91 MHz (≈ 41 Meter band) is commonly used for regional utility, military, and diplomatic communications in the Middle East. It sits outside major broadcast bands, reducing interference and it offers stable nighttime propagation toward Europe. [...] Radio amateurs analyzing the signal have proposed several possibilities: A new Iranian intelligence numbers station or aganist Iran cell .

station or . A military or diplomatic HF link using coded voice messages

using coded voice messages A regional encrypted communication channel activated due to geopolitical tensions While speculative, these interpretations are consistent with historical patterns: HF coded transmissions often increase during periods of regional instability. To better understand the nature of the 7910 kHz signal, experienced listeners are focusing on: Identifying message structure (3‑digit, 4‑digit, or 5‑digit groups)

(3‑digit, 4‑digit, or 5‑digit groups) Tracking transmission schedules across multiple days

across multiple days Comparing voice samples with known Iranian HF signals

with known Iranian HF signals Using direction‑finding (DF) techniques to triangulate the source

To help you understand, have a listen to this. This is an actual recording of the station in question.

Each number group indicates a letter or number that you're supposed to write down.

I’ve gone over this recording slowly, and it’s my judgment that this is an actual human voice, but chopped up into separate recordings of individual numbers, which are stored in a computer. These pieces are then played back in the order that makes sense to whoever is on the receiving end. Setting up such a station is simplicity itself, and it can be moved fairly quickly at need.

This tactic can be broken up, however with a more powerful “Jammer Station,” such as this one, which is suspected of being employed by the Islamic Republic against Radio Farda, an anti-Islamic Republic station operating outside Iran.

👀Unidentified jamming, most likely of 🇮🇷Iranian origin, on Radio Farda 15310kHz AM.

Radio Farda is a Farsi-language shortwave station that broadcasts uncensored news to the Iranian population from outside the Iranian border.

RX via 🇫🇷webSDR 13 Jan 2026 13:30z https://t.co/UllNktjy8S pic.twitter.com/26XOGUluWm — Shortwave Observer (@shortwave78) January 13, 2026

Importantly, in the process of investigating this, I've found evidence that we have some other possible sources for these signals.

One of those sources would be the Kurds. There are a number of separate Kurdish organizations that have banded together, accounting for many thousands of troops, many of which have already seen battle with ISIS a few years ago. I've been seeing info on this subject that suggests the CIA has been funneling arms to these groups, which are now massed at the mountainous border between Iraq and Iran. These people are all set for a ground invasion. Indeed, there are as-yet unconfirmed reports that the Kurds were already moving into Iran as of Monday, according to a BBC report issued on Thursday of this week:

Kurdish Iranian opposition parties in Iraq have denied reports that some of their forces have crossed into Iran. "This is not true. Do not believe it," said Hanna Hussein Yazdan Pana of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK). "Not a single Peshmerga [fighter] has moved. No-one moves alone."

So yeah, coordination would be needed here. Now, Iran ignored Pana's denial, and it has sent a small number of missiles into that region focused on attacking the Kurdish headquarters.

One gets the impression that hearing from the Kurds and other groups was always part of the plan, and why President Trump was convinced we would not be putting any boots on the ground in the region ourselves. So the signal we're hearing could be from those forces, as a matter of coordination.

Then, too, I'm also seeing info that the Azerbaijani military is amassing forces along the norther border of Iran. All military leaves are revoked, and every agency within that country is on high alert. Baku (the capital) says it's a defensive move, though obviously, that could shift at any time. This represents a potential third front against the Islamic Republic. Of particular note is that among the assets moving toward the border, there appears to be a concentration of anti-drone missiles. Obviously, the concern here is Iranian-made drones. And with no small justification. Iranian drones are already falling into Azerbaijan. From AP:

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Azerbaijan on Thursday accused Iran of a drone attack on its territory that injured four civilians, and it vowed to retaliate as the war in the Middle East reached into another country. Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that Iranian drones attacked its exclave of Nakhchivan and damaged an airport building. President Ilham Aliyev accused Iran of carrying out “a groundless act of terror and aggression,” and said his military has been told to prepare and implement retaliatory measures. The Caspian Sea nation halted truck traffic across the nearly 700-kilometer (over 400-mile) border with Iran.

To put the distances involved into some perspective, the airport is about six miles from the Iranian border.

An interesting aside is that Iran actually has more Azerbaijani people within its borders than does Azerbaijan itself. And that, dear reader, is exactly why the Iranians picked the now-room-temperature Ali Khamenei as their leader. So fearful were they of an Azeri uprising, they picked Khamenei because he was Azeri.

In any event, here, again, all of this would require coordination. So there's another possible source for the signal.

At this point, Azerbaijan is pretty much aligned with the interests of the West, where Iran is concerned. The Kurds are as well, based on comms from them recently and what intel I have here; all of them seem on board with our efforts to eliminate the threats posed by Iran. So, what we're witnessing here is Iran being totally and methodically surrounded. Three major situations are going on — that we know of. Any one of these players may well be the source of these signals, and for that matter, the signals jamming the transmissions, too. There does seem to be a number of cooks in this kitchen.

As a practical perspective, history says Hitler was stupid to engage in a two-front war. Iran has at least three on its hands just now. It probably won't survive.

By the way, if you're interested and have some shortwave equipment, you might try hunting a 7919 Khz, at 0200z or 1800z.

Take care today. I hope to see you here tomorrow.

Thought of the Day: “Love is blind, but marriage is a real eye-opener.” — Pauline Thomason

