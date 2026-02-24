Are Democrats Working Against Their Own Voters?

Good morning, and welcome. Today is Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026. National Tortia Day. It’s also flag day in Mexico, though given the events there, I doubt there’s much of a celebration going on. New York City is digging out, albeit slowly, and it looks like Boston, where they’ve reported upwards of three feet of snow, is as well. There are reports of widespread power outages all over New England, particularly along the shoreline.

Today in History:

1208: St. Francis of Assisi, at 26, receives his vocation in Portiuncula, Italy.

1582: Pope Gregory XIII announces the New Style calendar, commonly known as the Gregorian calendar.

1803: The U.S. Supreme Court rules a law unconstitutional (Marbury v. Madison) for the first time.

1923: The "Flying Scotsman" locomotive of the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) goes into service. On being retired, it would make a grand tour of the United States.

1938: Du Pont begins commercial production of nylon toothbrush bristles.

1942: Voice of America begins broadcasting (in German).

1981: Jean Harris is convicted of murdering Dr. Herman Tarnower, creator of the Scarsdale Diet.

1985: Jim Kelly (Houston, USFL) passes for a pro football record 574 yards.

1993: At the 35th Grammy Awards, Eric Clapton wins for "Tears in Heaven."

1998: Elton John is knighted by Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace in London.

Birthdays today (Wow, lots of them!) include: Wilhelm Grimm (Grimm’s fairy tales); Admiral Chester Nimitz; actor Abe Vigoda; TV director Jay Sandrich (The Mary Tyler Moore Show); James Farentino; singer Joanie Sommers ("Johnny Get Angry"); Joe Lieberman; Edward James Olmos; singer-songwriter Rupert Holmes; George Thorogood; Steve Jobs; baseballer “Steady” Eddie Murray; Paula Zahn; and Country artist Sammy Kershaw.

* * *

Let’s start with a few quotes.

This quote comes from a May 22, 2020, interview on The Breakfast Club, a popular radio show, where Biden was speaking with host Charlamagne tha God. As the interview was wrapping up, Biden famously said:

If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump, then you ain't black.

Next, we offer up for your inspection this quote from New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking at the Milken Institute Global Conference in Los Angeles on May 6, 2024:

Right now, we have young Black kids growing up in the Bronx who don't even know what the word "computer" is. They don't know. They don't know these things.

She made the remarks while touting a $400 million supercomputer initiative in New York.

And finally, and most recently, we have this from California Gov. Gavin Newsom:

I'm not trying to impress you. I'm just trying to impress upon you, I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy… You've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech.

Newsom was obviously trying to impress the predominantly black audience that attended the Atlanta event promoting his newly released memoir. If you wanted an indication of his presidential ambitions, you need look no further than his book release. If you were looking for an indication of how bad he would be in the role, look no further than the quote. I mean, if he believes black people can't read, why in the world is he promoting his book to them? For the pictures?

It's fairly obvious that these were not planned remarks. If they were planned, someone in Gov. Gruesome's team needs flogging. We can assume these quotes just kind of slipped out, an untold truth.

The quotes do reveal something of the inner workings of the leftist mind. Just as obvious, in every case of the above quotes, minority citizens are diminished in the eyes of the members of a party supposedly on their side.

Can you imagine the howling and screaming if anyone in the GOP even came close to this level of stupidity? Why, the press would be 24/7 wall-to-wall with it for the next month, if not longer, And it would come up again at the next election. As it is, do a search on the Biden quote, as an example. You'll find very few references to it.

In a sane world, any of these quotes would be career-ending for any political figure. But of course, these are Democrats, so sanity doesn’t even enter the discussion.

Then we have the overarching antisemitism of the Democrats that goes back decades. In that direction, for example, lies the political demise of Joe Lieberman. The cause? His support for Israel in the face of attacks by the Palestinians, as directed by Iran. Matt Margolis gets into some of this:

Axios is reporting that senior Democratic officials who worked on the party's secret post-election autopsy concluded that Kamala Harris lost measurable support because of the Biden administration's handling of the Israel-Gaza war. According to multiple sources, the DNC’s own data flagged the party's Gaza position as a "net-negative" in the 2024 election. That’s a rather diplomatic way of saying that they weren’t anti-Israel enough. According to the report, the DNC did meet with the Institute for Middle East Understanding (IMEU) Policy Project — a pro-Palestinian advocacy organization — as part of its evaluation process. During that meeting, according to IMEU spokesperson Hamid Bendaas, "the DNC shared with us that their own data also found that policy was, in their words, a 'net-negative' in the 2024 election." Two other senior IMEU aides confirmed the same conclusion. Axios independently corroborated that Democratic officials believe the issue damaged the party's appeal with specific voter demographics. Yeah, that demographic is the antisemitic left.

Indeed so. But of course, a bit under 70% of Jewish citizens vote Democrat at every opportunity. Similarly, black voters vote Democrat in huge percentages, though that's been changing of late.

In every case, the Democrat claim to speak for the advancement of traditional minority groups, for which they receive much support from voters. Democrats claim that the GOP is a bunch of racist, misogynist fools who would bring back slavery if they could. And yet, finding anti-black, anti-woman, anti-religious, anti-farmer, anti-flyover states, and anti-middle class statements and actions by these same Democrats is easy enough.

And of course, Donald Trump is the racist Nazi. Right?

Yeah, makes no sense to me, either.

Take care of yourselves today. I'll see you here tomorrow.

Thought of the day: "I have a new philosophy. I’m only going to dread one day at a time.” — Charlie Brown

