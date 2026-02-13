Our Twisted Media Is Going All Out to Maintain the Narrative

Good morning to you all, and welcome to the weekend. It's Friday, Feb 13, 2026. Yeah, THAT Friday. I won’t worry about it, though. After all, it’s bad luck to be superstitious.

Today in History:

1693: The College of William & Mary opens in Williamsburg, Va.

1741: Andrew Bedford publishes the first American magazine, called, appropriately enough, American Magazine.

1861: Abraham Lincoln declared U.S. President in Washington, D.C.

1866: Jesse James robs his first bank in Liberty, Mo.

1917: Dutch exotic dancer Mata Hari is arrested in Paris on suspicion that she is a German spy.

1960: Frank Sinatra launches the Reprise label after a failed attempt to buy the Verve label.

1970: Black Sabbath releases its first album. Appropriately, that was also a Friday the 13th. The eponymous album went platinum.

1979: Formation of the Guardian Angels crime fighters in New York City.

1992: Expensive Road Rage: Jose Canseco repeatedly rams his Porsche into wife Esther's BMW.

2000: The last original Peanuts comic strip appears in newspapers one day after Charles M. Schulz dies.

Birthdays today include: First Lady Bess Truman; William Shockley (inventor of the transistor); Brigadier General Chuck Yeager; Kim Novak; Susan Oliver; George Segal; Monkee Peter Tork; producer Bill Szymczyk; Jerry Springer; singer King Floyd; Richard Blumenthal; Peter Gabriel; singer/actor David Naughton; Windham Hill guitarist Alex de Grassi; and footballer Randy Moss.

* * *

The bias of our legacy media has never been more obvious.

We all watched the other day as the legacy media reinvented the nomenclature for a murderous gunman who considered himself a woman and shot up innocents, including elementary school kids. It was a “gunperson,” we were told, whom the media went out of their way to call “her” and she” and even correct anyone who used what they call the “incorrect pronouns.” They held, apparently, that the killer's feelings were more important than the number of people with bullets in them because this troubled man was "transgender." (Yes, I said 'man".)

Despite being called on this, the media continue to do it. They are clearly more interested in maintaining the narrative than in the trend reflected by a sexually confused shooter killing 10 people and injuring 25, mostly school kids. Don't forget, John and Jane Average, it's the gun's fault. (Funny, how they didn't blame the gun for the ICE shootings in Minneapolis.)

Oh, and forget the facts, like such people are committing such crimes at a much higher rate than the general population. A report out from the Federal Bureau of Prisons on Jan. 9 of this year says that nearly 50% of trans-identifying people have sex crime convictions, as opposed to around 10% of the general male population. We used to commit such people to the local R wing, where they could get the kind of mental health care they need, or at least the public is protected from them. But our press wants us to play into their fantasy. We have to go to the press outside of our country to find people asking questions like “Are cross-sex drugs driving trans shooters to kill?”

Violent crime in every city in this country is down pretty substantially in every category. The murder rate, as of this morning, is at its lowest point, year over year, than it’s been in over 120 years. That, despite the fact that gun ownership is now at record levels. (There are two leftist illusions broken in one story.) That constitutes the largest single-year drop in murder in our history. You’d think that would be worth at least a “hot diggity damn!” but our supposedly “neutral, apolitical” press is reporting it as occurring “in spite of Trump’s crackdown on crime,” not because of it.

Can you beat it? They’re saying that crime is down despite the crackdown on criminals. That makes about as much sense as trying to contact the spirit of a dead dyslexic using a ouija board. (Let’s see… Jhodpterxb…)

The one variety of crime that seems to have no reduction is mentally shaky people like Jesse Van Rootselaar taking their frustrations out on a bunch of school kids.

The legacy media will never willingly give credit to Trump or anyone not in leftist lockstep for anything. Anything at all. Nor will they allow us to believe our own lying eyes when events like Tumbler Ridge happen. They're quite willing to twist the numbers to protect the narrative they’ve been pushing for over a decade, despite the long list of dead behind that effort.

Instead of celebrating the drop in crime (translation for those in blue areas: we are undeniably safer), we’re told the president's efforts made no difference at all. The media are telling us that only 14% of the some 4000,000 immigrants being arrested have a history of violence. Hey, Mr. Newsman, ya want a beer? Hey, don’t worry, it’s only 14% cyanide. It’s mostly beer. It shouldn’t bother you. And forget that the numbers get much larger when you include crimes like pushing drugs, drunk driving, fraud, and so on. Forget all that, Mr. and Ms. Newsreader. Instead, you simply MUST trust us as we promote leftist "solutions," even though they never work.

And they wonder why places like the Washington Post and CBS News are looking rather atrophied lately.

These people pushing this nonsense figuratively have blood on their hands, just as surely as if they pulled that trigger themselves. I wonder how long it's going to be before they're forced to recognize the evil they've helped to inflict on us. Indeed, I wonder if they ever will, even when one of their own inevitably becomes a victim of it.

Your comments are more than welcome.

Thought for the day: As I drive through the valley of the shadow of death, I am reminded that you can’t always trust the GPS.

Take care of yourselves. See you tomorrow.

