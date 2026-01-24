Davos Gets an Uncomfortable Lesson

Good Morning! Today is a very chilly Saturday, Jan. 24, 2026. Today is “National Visit Your Local Quilt Shop Day.” I’d wait for the weather to settle down, myself, but it occurs to me that a quilt would be kinda handy. A sub-zero day here in western New York.

Today in history:

1908 Lieutenant General Robert Baden-Powell publishes "Scouting for Boys" as a manual for self-instruction in outdoor skills and self-improvement. The book becomes the inspiration for the Scout Movement.

1916 The Military Service Bill, calling for conscription of men for war services, passes in the British House of Commons.

1922 Christian Kent Nelson of Iowa patents the eskimo pie (no, he was not an Eskimo).

1958 After warming to 100,000,000 degrees, two light atoms are bashed together to create a heavier atom, resulting in the first manmade nuclear fusion.

1972: Japanese Sergeant Shōichi Yokoi is found hiding in the jungles of Guam, where he had been since the end of World War II.

1986 Voyager 2 makes the first fly-by of Uranus (81,593 km), finds new moons.

Birthdays today include: Frederick the Great; novelist Edith Wharton; economist Oskar Morgenstern; actor Earnest Borgnine; Oral Roberts; bluegrass musician Doug Kershaw; recording artist Ray Stevens; Dave Getz, American drummer (Big Brother & The Holding Company); Aaron Neville; Neil Diamond; Gary Hart; Sharon Tate; actor Michael Ontkean; Warren Zevon; John Belushi; Yakov Smirnoff; Fox newsman Rick Leventhal.

* * *

I finally had the time last night to watch, and actually digest, a good deal of the so-called “World Economic Forum” Barn Dance and Bar-B-Que at Davos, with my usual jaundiced eye.



Why jaundiced? That's simple enough.

For as long as I can remember, it’s been little more than a forum for people who want to tear their own countries apart both economically and culturally, and yours as well, if you’re dumb enough to let them. The most fascinating aspect of the annual worship on the altar of “We’re More Enlightened Than You’ll Ever Be” is the inherent and glaring contradictions attached to it.



The rich, famous, and powerful show up in their private jets to scold the West about their SUVs. By the way, I notice with some amusement that Saint Greta of Climate Change wasn't in attendance this year.



Interesting also is the usual treatment of these creatures in the leftist press and in the postings on social media. The left loves making grandiose statements about hating the rich, and the powerful, and yet they seemingly melt at every utterance coming out of Davos.

But perhaps not so surprisingly, while the global elite played out their annual self-promotion, in wanders Donald Trump and totally levels the lot of them, with a list of uncomfortable truths that Byron York does a good job of describing:

As concerns Europe, I think there are four:



1) Trump told Europe: You're killing yourself with mass migration. Stop.



2) Trump told NATO: You've got to spend more on your own defense.



3) Trump told the EU: You're hurting yourselves with draconian regulations.



4) Trump told… https://t.co/I0dFHmujMl — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 23, 2026

And yes, I see the left's reaction at the bottom of the insert. I observe that one line is likely the most comprehensive comment I've seen from the left over Trump's speech. Here again, York distills the griping and complaining from the left:

The global elite lament: Trump is terrible, an authoritarian, mentally ill, Hitler, a know-nothing, but on the really big issues it turns out he's...right. Can one admit that and stay in the club? Maybe if we call the Greenland move a 'putsch'...

These are all the standard complaints we've been hearing from the left for generations now. And increasingly, people, including many Democrats, are outright ignoring those complaints as they come to recognize that as York says, he's right on the really big issues. That's particularly true of those those York listed. Obviously they've come to a point where they must choose between the left chanting "Trump's always wrong" and what their own eyes and ears are telling them.

Here at PJ Media, Tim O"Brien rightly says:



Trump delivered his fourth speech at the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Switzerland to the world’s leaders, and he knocked it out of the park. His remarks were prepared, but that didn’t stop him from improvising a little. One of the best descriptions of it, and I saw a few people on the X platform describe it this way, was that it was like watching a lion finally getting tired of toying with its prey.

Yeah, pretty much. Tell you what: Lets see what they don't want you to see, Trump's full speech in context, instead of filtered through the short attention span theatre the media keeps pushing:

The Democrats simply have no answer for this other than to distort what actually went down. The elites are still trying to get their arms around being hit with truths they've been ignoring for too long.

