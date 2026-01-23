The Real Reason the Clintons Don't Want to Testify Before Congress: The Clinton Foundation



Good morning! Today is Friday, Jan 23, 2026. Every day on the calendar seems to have its own designation as “National (insert something here) Day.” As it happens, today is National Rhubarb Pie Day. The day’s designation was originally proposed by, of all people, Ben Franklin. Before you ask, no, I didn’t know that one, myself.

Advertisement

Today in History:

1789: Georgetown, the first U.S. Catholic college, is founded.

1943: Duke Ellington plays at Carnegie Hall in New York City for the first time.

1950: Israeli Knesset declares Jerusalem the capital of Israel.

1957: Wham-O Company acquires rights to the "Pluto Platter" plastic flying disc toy from inventor Walter Frederick Morrison. They rename it "Frisbee" in 1958 as a nod to the Frisbie Pie Company, whose empty tins were tossed by Yale University students (including Morrison) in the 1930s.

1962: British intelligence officer Kim Philby defects to the USSR.

1964: The 24th Amendment to the United States Constitution is ratified, barring poll tax in federal elections.

1969: Cream releases its last album, Goodbye.

1975: Barney Miller premieres on ABC TV.

Lots of birthdays today: John Hancock; gunmaker John Moses Browning; Marxist Antonio Gramsci; Randolph Scott; jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt; comedian Ernie Kovacs; Sen. Frank Lautenberg; pianist Marty Paich; Perry "Buddy" Buie (Atlanta Rhythm Section, Classics IV); Anita Pointer; Glenn Wheatley (Little River Band); and Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger (US Airways Flight 1549 miraculous landing on the Hudson, January 15, 2009).

* * *

Our own Matt Margolis's cartoon venture, Margolis & Cox, posted a new cartoon just yesterday, and it touches directly on my column the same day. And today, for that matter.

Fits very well, don’t you think? I’ll encourage you to check their pages over at Townhall, every day.

We’re going to pick up where we left off yesterday, speaking to the point of Congress holding the Clintons in contempt for their refusal to testify in the matter of Epstein et al. I warn you, this is going to get a little heavy, so please stay with me.

Advertisement

The headlines are full of protests against locking up the pedos. But like most of you, I thought it was good to catch and convict pedophiles. So, where is the outrage from the left over the Clintons not testifying about Epstein? Didn’t they say they’d detach themselves from anyone like that? Oh, I see — they meant everyone except Democrats. (Cold stare.) There's your first clue that something larger is going on. And there is, without any question.

A historical perspective is perhaps in order here to confirm where we are.

Say what you will about Steve Bannon, say what you will about Roger Stone. I have no particular dog in that fight, in either case. But when they didn’t show up to testify before Congress, the Congressional Democrats had the FBI go after them and put their backsides in the vertical-bar hotel. Not the Clintons, though. So much for “No Kings.”

It’s clear that the Clintons are American royalty and therefore immune to the law. I'd expect the usual suspects to defend the Clintons, but the defense seems to be taking on a more intense, desperate note than we've seen in the past. The screeching is louder. Sounds more like a Yoko Ono album than anything else. Gotta be a reason behind the change, and I think it's right out there for all of us to see.

From what I’m hearing through channels, the rub for the Clintons is testifying in public. Too bad. I have somewhat less than zero sympathy for that. Sorry.

Ehhh, well, no, I’m really not. There are two reasons for my lack of sympathy:

1: You’re not above the law. You said so yourself. Repeatedly.

Advertisement

2: Follow the money. Here’s where things get heavy. It’s not widely known, but the kind of “charity” fraud we’ve been seeing over the last decade or so pretty much started between the Clintons and Epstein.

Clinton Foundation, anyone? The huge amounts of fraud associated with that whole deal is what this kerfuffle is all about. Epstein essentially started the Clinton Foundation. Indeed, Alan Dershowitz, in his sentencing memorandum written on behalf of Epstein for his first conviction, indicated precisely that. This connection is also confirmed in Ghislaine Maxwell’s deposition. Which, I should add, you can listen to for yourself here.

Bopping around the country for speaking engagements, in service of that fraudulent organization launched by Epstein, put cash in the Clintons’ pockets to the tune of, in one year alone, over $20 million. And that doesn’t begin to touch the money donated directly to the faux charity. This is one reason Bubba turns up so often in Epstein’s plane logs.

There’s this, also: Remember that mail server in Hillary Clinton’s bathroom that we heard about in the 2016 election? Yeah, the one with the classified info on it. Well, the biggest issue with that server was that it also contained a lot of traffic about the Clinton Foundation. That, in fact, was the very reason for that server's existence, not official work done by Hillary as Secretary of State.

That’s likely also the main reason that the server was wiped with BleachBit, and not because of the classified documents that weren’t supposed to be on it. It’s a fairly well-known fact that the vast majority of the meetings Hillary Clinton had as Secretary of State were with donors to the Clinton Foundation. The obvious conclusion is that she was selling influence on the same scale as Joe Biden, and that the server contained the emails with the "donors" to the "foundation" who received favors from then-Secretary of State Clinton as quid pro quo for their donations.

Advertisement

That's not a shock to me at all. You may not recall, but her doing exactly that was the focus of the very first article I wrote for PJ Media back in 2009.

Since Hilly was never POTUS (and thanks to God for that), it's clear she has no claim on presidential immunity. Some rather embarrassing and incriminating questions await the Clintons in that hearing room. They know it will be the equivalent of being tossed to the lions. They also know that the criminal implications of what will come from that hearing regarding the "foundation" will be far more damaging to both of them than a mere Contempt of Congress charge.

Meanwhile, as all this is threatening to boil over, we have the usual suspects defending the Clintons, as if on cue. The Manufactured Outrage Division of the Democrat Party leapt into action, defending Bill and Hill. (You see them every day on X and Facebook, and certainly on Bluesky). Thing is, they’re also spending lots of time of late trying to stop ICE from arresting actual rapists and pedophiles. Clearly, their motivations and those of the Clintons are considerably different.

Is this all coming into focus for you now?

Related: If The System Is so Fouled Up That You Can't Convict The Clintons…

Finally, I note Matt's piece from the other day, on how Democrats have crossed the aisle to vote with the GOP on that contempt charge. This goes directly to something I have said repeatedly: Democrats only go after their own on criminal matters when the crimes are so embarrassing that they threaten the left's agenda. Historical examples of this principle include Bob Menendez and Jim Trafficant, to name just two.

Advertisement

One gets the decided impression that at least two more names are about to be added to that list. Better late than never, I guess.

PS: If I die some mysterious death, I didn't commit suicide. Just getting it out front.

Thought for the Day: A positive attitude doesn't mean ignoring the bad stuff; it means OVERCOMING the bad stuff.

I'll see you tomorrow. Bring a friend.

These are dangerous times. It's at times like these that being informed is a crucial advantage. We can help — become a PJ Media VIP member. Not only do you support the reporters and writers who support YOU, but you also get 60% off the regular price by going to this link and using the promo code FIGHT.