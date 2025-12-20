Romney: Still Not Conservative

Good morning! Today is Saturday, Dec. 20, 2015. Looking a lot like Christmas around my Ponderosa this morning.

Today in History:

1803: French flag lowered in New Orleans to signify the formal transfer of the Louisiana Purchase from France to the United States, purchased for $15 million.

1812: Grimm's Fairy Tales published.

1946: It's a Wonderful Life premieres. Wasn't much of a box office success, though it was nominated for five Academy Awards. It's now considered a Christmas classic, a status driven largely by its copyright running out in 1974, allowing broadcasters to run it for free every Christmas.

Birthdays today include tire magnate Harvey Firestone; Branch Rickey of baseball fame; George Roy Hill, American Academy Award-winning film director (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid; The Sting; Slap Shot; A Little Romance; The World According to Garp); Bobby Colomby of Blood Sweat & Tears; and Peter Criss of Kiss.

I’ve said it for a long time, now. This country faces two major issues.



1: The GOP Establishment… the Mitt Romney, George W. Bush, John McCain, Bill Kristol wing of the party. These folks are so interested in the go-along-to-get-along approach that they have revealed that in truth they really don’t care about our country, its people, its culture and its place in the world, so long as they get a part to play in the ruling over the ashes of it.

2: The Democrats who are holding the torches.

With that in mind, you can almost imagine my nodding at this from Fox last night:

Former Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, says wealthy Americans should pay higher taxes in a hot-off-the-press New York Times essay.



"Typically, Democrats insist on higher taxes, and Republicans insist on lower spending. But given the magnitude of our national debt as well as the proximity of the cliff, both are necessary," Romney wrote in the essay , published Friday.

Oh, this is rich. (No pun intended).

Keep in mind, friends, this is the same clown who wrote a healthcare plan that was so much the envy of Obama that the latter had to credit Romney for what eventually became Obamacare… the system that’s currently causing healthcare costs to skyrocket. I’ve already written extensively on that failure. It’s a wonder anyone takes Romney’s claims of being conservative seriously anymore. Other than Democrats and their lapdogs at the aforementioned New York Times.



I mean, let’s recall. Romney, in his failed presidential bid, claimed to be a pro-gun, small government, pro-life conservative, and yet let’s look at his record:

Romney favored an "assault weapons" ban, and as Massachusetts governor, signed one into law in 2004.

Romney favored waiting periods to buy handguns.

Romney raised taxes on business in Massachusetts by a total of $309 million (2007 dollars, which translates to $462M USD in today’s money).

Romney dramatically increased taxes on business property in Massachusetts.

Romney, before his (failed) presidential run, joined a coalition lobbying Congress to tax internet activity.

Romney, while governor, refused to support the Bush tax cuts.

Romney refused to sign the No New Taxes pledge when campaigning for governor.

Romney balanced the budget in Massachusetts. With $500 million in new fees… (again, 2007 dollars).

Romney imposed “socialized” health care on Massachusetts, as I’ve said, inspiring much of Obamacare.

Romney supported abortion in general, and to this day, believes in sustaining Roe v. Wade.

Romney campaigned for governor of Massachusetts as a pro-choice candidate, and was endorsed by a pro-abortion political group

Romney approves of the abortion pill and supports the legalization of RU-486.

Romney has a long history of promoting and furthering the homosexual agenda, and working closely with leading gay activists.

Romney barred Boy Scouts from public participation in the 2002 Olympics, because of their ban on homosexual Scoutmasters.

Romney unnecessarily (and unconstitutionally) implemented homosexual marriages in Massachusetts.

Romney didn’t support Ronald Reagan. (As I’ve said in the past, the GOP establishment wasn’t too happy about Reagan running. Kinda tells you where Romney was and is, huh? Interesting fact about a man still trying to claim Ronald Reagan’s legacy.)

Romney supported racial preferences.

Romney believes in the hoax of anthropogenic global warming.

Romney supported the unconstitutional and wasteful “porkulus” spending.

Romney supported the unconstitutional bailouts of bad business.

Romney supported the assault weapons ban and Brady Bill.

Romney believes illegal aliens should be rewarded with citizenship after violating our borders and breaking our laws.

That's a question long on my mind... why is he snuggling up to the Democrats after the way he got treated in his presidential bid?

You know, maybe someday, someone will be able to explain how he still calls himself a conservative, but I doubt it. Even less likely is someone explaining why anyone else considers him a conservative. I mean, exactly at what point did he turn away from being a big government type? The record above would seem to suggest he hasn’t, and this latest New York Times essay does nothing to quell the concern.

Certainly, this record explains his failed presidential run. He actually got fewer votes than McCain did in his own failed run, which ought to tell you something. The GOP rank and file sat on their hands for the both of them. Truth is, they did so because neither one was conservative, not by any stretch. The GOP establishment, had they been victorious over Obama, in either Romney’s run or McCain’s, would have brought the GOP to the point where they were indistinguishable from the party of Obama. The voters understood this in a way the establishment never has.

And let's not forget his being on Twitter from his “Pierre Delecto” account, from which he used to post anti-Trump diatribes. Let's also not forget his dealings in Ukraine, where his national security advisor from his 2012 campaign sat on the Burisma board... the same Burisma that was paying Hunter Biden $50,000 a month.

Add that for all his posturing about taxing the rich, let's recall his 2012 campaign proposed exactly the opposite.

So you will forgive me if I do not regard Romney as a conservative; nor do I consider his opinions as being good for our country. Romney, if he's considered to be anything by conservatives, is best regarded as a threat.

