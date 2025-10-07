Is the Left's Provocative Behavior a Trap?

At this point in the saga of the Schumer Shutdown, the Democrats should know they’re looking at an extinction-level event. This shutdown they’ve caused has the shelf life of ice cream left in the microwave. You just know the mess is going to equate to a long cleanup. There's no way they don't come out of this thing bloodied.

The thing is, the Democrats apparently don’t know this, or at least are not admitting to it. Then again, their entire shtick seems rooted in fantasy. Look at what they've been pushing for the last several years:

Allowing crime, particularly when the crime is committed against the right or the rich — that's compassion.

Lower drug prices are undesirable.

Men can be women and women can be men, and they're all in on women's rights — even though they can't seem to define what a woman is.

If first graders want to be the opposite sex, school districts should allow it and, indeed, should arrange it, without consulting the parents.

National borders are an option, and citizenship means nothing.

Joe Biden is “sharp as a tack” (at least when you can get one of them not to take the fifth…)

Drug-dealing Guatemalan gang members who abuse their wives are “Maryland dads.”

After it was absolutely clear to everyone how bad as Biden's dementia was, their replacement for him was even worse, having the brain capacity of a doorknob. At least she has good taste in Tequila.

That replacement had absolutely no primary votes whatsoever, and rank-and-file Democrats had no input into that choice. Yet Democrat leadership told us this move was “saving democracy”.

That replacement now claims the 2024 election wasn’t a billion-dollar bonfire but, rather, as Matt reports this morning, the closest election of the 21st century.

Russia, Russia, Russia.

Hunter Biden's laptop was Russian Disinformation

Cocaine in the White House? Nah, it wasn't Hunter's. It was the Russians.

No, the FBI wasn’t involved in spying on Trump and other Republicans.

Jack Smith is an honest bloke, just trying to protect Democrats Democracy.

It’s very clear to most Americans by now that today’s Democrat party is, as Bob Zimmerman describes it, a "modern left led by the very corrupt and power-hungry Democratic Party that thinks it is not only above the law, but its ideology justifies all kinds of violence."

Bob points to a Guy Benson post on X, which I’d been toying with reposting myself; it’s that good, and I strongly advise you to go read it. Bob then flags the emerging story about the above-mentioned Jack Smith.

For example, it was learned today that Jack Smith, a special council appointed by Biden illegally to hound Trump with charges, used that appointment to spy illegally on eight Republican senators and one House Republican. This on top of the now documented Russian collusion hoax and the Obama administration's documented spying on Trump’s campaign in 2016.

( As I go online with this column, I see our Catherine Salgado has a piece up today on that topic, which you should check out.)

With all of this, Zimmerman’s conclusion is one many others have already come to:

…the patience of the right is clearly beginning to wear out. At some point it will begin responding with force, in a way that the left will not like, at all.



Nor will anyone else in this country who believes in civilization and the rule of law like it either.

The left likes to complain about the reaction of everybody else to their excesses, but it never allows any discussion, even a brief mention, of its own behavior, which provokes such reaction.



In fact, I wonder if that hasn’t been the plan all along. Perhaps the left has come to understand that its only hope for any success at keeping the GOP in check is to prod the country into reactionary violence against itself and its excesses. This would in turn allow the left to point the finger of blame at the right, screaming, "Oh! Come and see the violence inherent in the system! Help! Help! I'm being repressed!"

Indeed, if you consider the confrontations with ICE, which are by the very definition of the word, violent (Did you see Chicago the other day?), the left is already pushing us in that direction.

Let me be clear: I'm by no means encouraging fighting fire with fire. This is in part why I've been encouraged by the Republicans and their simple and reasonable demand of a clean CR to open the government back up before any negotiations occur. Simply being the adult in the room is often the best path.

I am of the hope that common sense will prevail. At the same time, the mood of the center and right of this country is becoming ugly after years and years of unethical, nonsensical, and often violent antics from the left. Will they be able to maintain their composure, or will they finally get to the international "enough" line? Given the lack of common sense displayed by the left and partially listed above, I refuse to place a bet on either outcome.

