A gold mine in Ghana lost a week of production while it waited for spare parts. A counterfeit bearing in the mill’s electric motor had failed after less than three months in service. SKF, the bearing maker that documented the failure, put the lost production at about $2 million. The mine also had to replace the bearing.

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In my previous role, I spent 15 years writing technical content about industrial equipment, and I’ve spoken with experts who work with and around electric motors, variable frequency drives, and ball bearings. Those conversations taught me to ask two questions when a part fails: What killed it? How long will it take to get the machine running again?

The maintenance crew has to answer the first question while everybody from the shift supervisor to the customer waiting for an order wants an answer to the second.

Take an electric motor running a conveyor. A VFD controls the motor’s speed, but its rapid switching can also induce voltage on the motor shaft. When that voltage discharges through a bearing, repeated current bursts can pit and eventually groove the metal surfaces the bearings roll on.

From the World Bearing Association:

4.2 trillion US$ drained from the global economy

5.4 million jobs worldwide at risk

39 percent of fakes posed danger to lives Sometimes they are badly refurbished originals that no longer meet quality standards; sometimes they are just fake. Tons of low-quality bearings are labeled with false brand markings to justify a higher price. They look like, and are marketed as, genuine, premium brand products. Even the packaging is skillfully imitated. So let’s face it: fake bearings are difficult to detect. They won’t be scratched, rusty, or dirty. They won’t necessarily even be cheaper. But still, beware of “too good to be true” prices below market value and unusual availability. One effective way to identify counterfeit bearings with certainty is to work with premium brand manufacturers. Companies participating in the WBA assist you and local law enforcement by providing information and identifying counterfeits to help find and prosecute counterfeiters.

Depending on the setup, current can travel along the shaft, through a metal coupling, and into the equipment the motor drives. Engineers have documented bearing failures within months of startup.

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Even a genuine bearing can fail that way. A counterfeit adds another question to the repair: Did the shop order the right part? That’s hard to answer when the markings look right, and the packaging looks just like the real thing.

A U.S. transit agency once received a suspiciously low bid from a seller claiming to be an authorized Timken distributor. The agency and Timken found that both the sample bearing and its paperwork were fake. The same seller was dealing with two other big-city transit agencies. Someone checked before the agency bought the bearings. If you ride the train, you have a stake in that person doing their job.

Washington has its own paperwork to check. In December 2025, the Justice Department announced that it had collected more than $53 million in a civil settlement with Wanxiang America. The government alleged that the importer misclassified Chinese wheel hub assemblies containing tapered roller bearings, along with other auto parts, and underpaid duties. The settlement resolved customs allegations without a finding of liability. Federal officials didn’t claim the bearings were counterfeit.

On November 25, the Trump administration proposed new trade actions after finding that manufacturing overcapacity practices in 14 economies burden U.S. commerce. Some bearings already face a hefty duty. In September, Commerce confirmed the existing 92.84% antidumping rate for covered Chinese tapered roller bearings from exporters without a separate rate.

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The higher the duty, the more money an importer can save by getting a false declaration past Customs. Businesses that follow the rules must quote prices that reflect the duties they actually pay. Enforcement is what gives them a fair shot.

At a paper mill, a stalled machine can throw off a crew’s schedule, delay a truck pickup, and leave a customer waiting for an order. The purchasing department can tell you the cost of the replacement bearing. The people on the floor can tell you what every hour without it costs.

In Ghana, they had a whole week to do the math.

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