Eight local television stations had until at least 2028 to renew their broadcast licenses. On April 28, the FCC gave them 30 days to file. The stations, all owned by ABC, stretched from New York City to Fresno, Calif.

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Until the ruling, the government could move those licenses toward a hearing that might cost the stations their right to broadcast. On November 25, a federal judge in Washington put the early renewals on hold.

When I wrote about the case in August, I asked whether we’d judge government pressure on the press the same way under presidents of either party. The new ruling gives us something more concrete to test. The FCC already had an investigation open.

What happened in April that suddenly made it essential to put all eight licenses on the table?

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On April 23, Jimmy Kimmel joked that First Lady Melania Trump looked like an expectant widow. On April 27, President Donald Trump called for Disney and ABC to fire him. The next day, the FCC’s Media Bureau ordered the stations to file an early notice of contest.

Trump had every right to say what he thought of the joke. Disney had every right to decide who hosts its late-night show. Once the FCC moved on those licenses, the government owed an explanation for its timing and method.

The April order cited possible violations of federal law and FCC rules, including the agency’s ban on unlawful discrimination. The investigations into Disney’s employment practices are dated to 2025. Chairman Brendan Carr said the agency made its decision internally, without outside pressure. Government lawyers later argued that Disney had failed to provide complete answers and that the renewal process could bring public input and an evidentiary hearing. If Disney violated the rules, the FCC has every reason to pursue the evidence.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan pointed out two problems with that explanation. The April order gave no account of why the alleged gaps in Disney’s responses made an early renewal essential. The government also acknowledged it could have held a hearing and sought public input under its general investigative authority. Its lawyers doubted that route would draw as much public input. AliKhan weighed that argument against the stakes of reopening eight licenses with a tool the agency hadn’t used in more than half a century.

I used to work in news radio. Whenever a listener called the radio station to complain, somebody at the station could hear them out and get back to work. When the agency that controls the license calls, everyone at the station has a reason to pay attention.

A pending review can affect choices about guests, interviews, and what gets said on air well before the government makes any decision about a license. AliKhan found the risk of chilling speech sufficient to act while the case proceeds.

There’s a difference between asking a company for its employment records and making its stations reapply for permission to broadcast. The first puts a demand on the people who have the records. The second leaves the people deciding what goes on the air wondering how much a regulator can cost them.

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The judge found ABC likely to succeed on its First Amendment retaliation claim and refused to dismiss the case. She also turned down ABC’s request for a broader order against future threats or sanctions. The injunction covers the early renewals, and the FCC says the judge got the facts and the law wrong. The agency owes the court a compliance report on December 2.

Both sides are due to propose next steps on December 9.

From the Associated Press:

ABC also had been fighting Carr’s efforts to make the morning talk show “The View” subject to equal-time rules. Carr defended his agency’s actions against ABC by saying broadcasters have a duty to “operate in the public interest.” Government attorneys urged the court to dismiss ABC’s lawsuit, accusing the network of trying to prematurely ward off scrutiny by federal regulators. “To foreclose the Commission from using all the tools at its disposal to investigate whether Plaintiffs are meeting their statutory and regulatory duties would seriously harm both the government and the public,” Justice Department lawyers wrote. The plaintiffs in the case are the American Broadcasting Companies, Inc., its indirect parent, the Walt Disney Company, and eight television stations of which ABC is the indirect parent.

Here’s my Referee Test: Give a Democratic president the same public feud with a conservative broadcaster. Give his FCC the same year-old investigation and watch it call in eight licenses the day after he demands somebody’s firing.

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I’d ask why it needed to reach for the licenses when it already had other ways to get the evidence. I’d expect Republicans in Congress to ask the same question, loudly, and in public.

I’d like the FCC to finish its work on any real evidence of unlawful discrimination. I’d also like the people running eight local stations to make tomorrow’s programming decisions without wondering whether a joke in Los Angeles could jeopardize a license in Chicago.

Carr’s agency can still make its case in court. It has a question to answer first. Why did those eight licenses have to come due right then?

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