A school board should ask whether a proposed school can teach children, manage its budget, and keep students safe. Those questions protect families and taxpayers. Whether the people running the school take Christianity seriously should never replace an examination of their qualifications.

Advertisement

In Knoxville, Tennessee., Wilberforce Academy challenged a state requirement that charter schools operate as nonreligious institutions. On November 6, federal Judge Charles Atchley ruled that the restriction violated Wilberforce’s religious freedom and barred the Knox County Board of Education from enforcing it against the academy in future application cycles.

The decision gives Wilberforce an opportunity to compete. It doesn’t hand the academy a charter, guarantee funding, or erase Tennessee’s law statewide. The board can still reject an application for legitimate, nondiscriminatory reasons. Christianity alone can’t trigger automatic disqualification.

From Chalkbeat:

The narrow decision applies only to Knox County Schools and the Wilberforce Academy of Knoxville, which sued the school district last year over its application of the state law. It does not strike down Tennessee’s religious charter school ban or guarantee that Wilberforce’s application will be approved. The ruling comes amid a growing national conservative push to greenlight taxpayer-funded religious schools. Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti declined to defend the 2002 law earlier this year after publicly calling it “likely” unconstitutional, leaving Knox County Schools to face a lawsuit challenging a state law it was required to enforce.

That distinction should guide the argument. Religious freedom doesn’t excuse an inadequate academic plan or sloppy finances. Neither should the government use accountability concerns to avoid evaluating a religious applicant on its merits. Demand competence, examine the proposal, and explain the decision.

Atchley’s reasoning centered on Tennessee’s decision to invite private organizations into its charter program. He concluded that the state couldn’t make participation depend on surrendering religious exercises. His opinion also described continuing academic, financial, and legal obligations for charter operators.

Parents understand the difference between supervision and exclusion. They want evidence that a school will serve their children well. A government official who rejects a proposal before considering its merits has answered a different question: which families’ educational convictions belong in the program?

Opponents dispute the ruling’s foundation. Charter school advocates warn that treating charter operators as private entities threatens their public character and accountability. Attorneys representing intervening families and advocates have said they’re evaluating their next steps. Their objection concerns how publicly funded schools should operate, an issue that will shape further litigation.

From Chalkbeat:

Advertisement

In a statement to Knox News, Wilberforce Executive Director Zach Wishart said the school is excited about what the ruling “means for the future of Christian education in Tennessee.” “(The ruling) advances educational freedom and opens the door for more children, regardless of their family’s financial circumstances, to access a tuition-free, Christ-centered education,” Wishart said. Attorneys for Knox County Schools declined to comment on the ruling, but attorneys for a coalition of families and advocates who intervened in the case said Friday they are “evaluating next steps.” “We strongly disagree with (the) decision because under clearly established law all public schools, including charter schools, must be nonreligious,” Jessica Levin, litigation director at the Education Law Center, said.

My answer begins with the family. Government should have to explain why a willing parent and a qualified school can’t participate under common standards. Calling the money public doesn’t settle every question about who may provide the education. Taxpayers include parents who believe faith belongs at the center of their children’s upbringing.

Equal treatment also requires consistency. The principle Christians defend must protect other religious applicants under the same rules. The government shouldn’t select an approved theology, and a school board shouldn’t become a committee deciding which beliefs are sufficiently unobjectionable.

Advertisement

Nor should anyone portray Knox County officials as having invented the restriction. Atchley found that the board had followed a mandatory state requirement and denied Wilberforce’s claim for nominal damages on immunity grounds. The constitutional dispute reaches beyond the motives of individual board members.

The practical standard should remain demanding. Examine staffing, instruction, finances, and student safety. Put deficiencies in writing. Give families enough information to judge the proposal, and hold any approved operator accountable for its promises.

For parents, those promises concern a child who gets only one childhood. They shouldn’t need a lawyer merely to have their preferred school considered under lawful standards. Wilberforce must still prove it can deliver. Knox County must now judge that effort without treating its Christian mission as the reason to close the file.

Religious liberty needs defenders willing to examine the paperwork and challenge government overreach. Support our work by joining PJ Media VIP.