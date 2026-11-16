My wife and I spent the weekend in Minneapolis celebrating with friends whose daughter had graduated from law school and passed the bar. Our friend also had a new Tesla with supervised self-driving to demonstrate.

Advertisement

“Hey Grok, take me to this restaurant,” he said. Grok handled the navigation request. After our friend activated the driving feature, the Tesla handled the turns, traffic, and busy Minneapolis streets. I watched with the amazement of someone who remembers when power windows counted as fancy equipment.

Our friend showed me features on the interactive screen as we traveled. The car performed beautifully, but watching his attention shift toward the display unsettled me. Then my wife told me something that sharpened my concern.

She’s a psychologist who specializes in dementia-related conditions. During a recent appointment, a patient and her family talked about Tesla’s self-driving technology. The patient, who had dementia and could no longer drive, immediately recognized what sounded like an escape from that restriction.

“Good! I can drive again.”

A world of longing lives in those words. Losing the keys means depending on someone else for groceries, appointments, church, and visits with friends. An ordinary errand becomes a favor. A machine promising to return that freedom will find an eager audience.

Unfortunately, Tesla’s Full Self-Driving feature carries a qualification that matters more than its impressive performance: “Supervised.”

Tesla says the system requires a fully attentive driver who can intervene immediately. It doesn’t make the vehicle autonomous.

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

Someone who can’t safely drive can’t simply become the emergency backup for a computer. If judgment, vision, or reaction time makes operating a vehicle unsafe, those limitations remain when the machine unexpectedly needs help. My friend’s successful demonstration didn’t erase that possibility.

The same problem applies to alcohol. Minnesota prohibits driving, operating, or being in physical control of a vehicle while impaired. Activating supervised driving doesn’t turn the person responsible for the car into a passenger.

A genuinely driverless service offers a different possibility. NHTSA classifies Level 4 automation as a system that drives within limited operating conditions without requiring a human driver. A passenger’s inability to operate a car need not prevent them from getting transportation.

The potential benefits extend beyond convenience. Waymo’s September analysis reported 82% fewer injury-causing crashes than matched human benchmarks across 270 million autonomous miles through June 2026. Those findings reflect the company’s operating areas and conditions. They can’t establish that every automated system offers the same protection.

From Waymo:

Our latest analysis of the Waymo Driver’s safety performance now covers over 270 million miles of fully autonomous operations through the end of June 2026 — the distance equivalent of driving the length of Route 66 over 110,000 times. This safety data includes analysis of five of our major metropolitan service areas: Atlanta, Austin, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and San Francisco. Across these cities, the Waymo Driver continues to outperform human benchmarks. Regardless of fault, it was involved in 841 fewer injury-causing crashes — an 82% reduction compared to human drivers. When it comes to more severe collisions, the impact is even more pronounced: the Waymo Driver was involved in 95% fewer (20x fewer) serious injury or worse crashes than humans.

Advertisement

Researchers have also examined automated transportation for people with dementia. Caregivers recognized the promise of independence but raised practical concerns about using the technology and managing the beginning and end of a trip. Arriving at the correct address accomplishes little if the passenger can’t recognize the building or safely reach its entrance.

From the Gerontologist:

The results demonstrated that care partners identified possible benefits of AV use by people with dementia, such as their anticipated higher social participation. However, care partners also voiced major concerns around AV use by people with dementia and reported significantly lower levels of trust in and perceived safety of AVs if used by the person with dementia in their care compared to themselves. Care partners’ concerns about AV use by people with dementia included concerns around the driving of people with dementia that AVs are not designed to address; concerns that are specific to AVs but are not relevant to the nonautomated driving of people with dementia; and concerns that arise from existing challenges around the nonautomated driving of people with dementia but may be exacerbated by AV use.

Our rules should follow those responsibilities. A system requiring human intervention needs a capable human driver. A driverless service carrying a vulnerable passenger needs appropriate safeguards, including a companion or someone meeting the vehicle when necessary.

Advertisement

I’m getting older; my eyes and reflexes won’t improve indefinitely, and I welcome technology that could help preserve my independence. Families facing dementia have even stronger reasons to welcome it.

That patient heard a promise of freedom. We should work toward fulfilling it while being honest about what today’s machines can safely deliver. Her hope calls for better transportation, clear rules, and an answer more useful than handing back the keys.

Technology changes quickly. Common sense and accountability still matter. Help PJ Media keep asking the questions that affect your family’s freedom and safety. Become a VIP member today, and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off your membership.