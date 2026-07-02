The Internet Never Forgets What Harry Reid Said About Birthright Citizenship

David Manney | 9:56 PM on July 02, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Sen. Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) just handed Democrats a gift they can't return: Harry Reid's old immigration bill, still wrapped in the late senator's own words. 

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The internet is forever, and occasionally it has better opposition research than an entire campaign committee.

Moreno announced on June 30 that he'll introduce former Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid's 1993 Immigration Stabilization Act, a bill that would've ended automatic birthright citizenship for children born in the United States to illegal immigrants.

Moreno's office says the bill also cracked down on illegal reentry, alien smuggling, worksite violations, public benefits abuse, and noncitizen voting.

The original bill isn't a rumor, a meme, or a chopped-up clip; it's a Senate Bill 1351 from the 103rd Congress. Harry Reid sponsored it; the official title said it was meant to “curb criminal activity by aliens,” defend against terrorism, protect American workers from unfair labor competition, and relieve pressure on public services by strengthening border security and stabilizing immigration.

The bill's birthright section declared that a child born after enactment to a mother who was neither a U.S. citizen nor a lawful permanent resident wouldn't be considered born subject to U.S. jurisdiction for 14th Amendment purposes if the child had a claim to another country's nationality through either parent.

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Translation isn't needed; Reid knew exactly what fight he was picking.

For years, the modern left has treated birthright citizenship limits as proof of some dark civic disease. Ask the wrong question, and you are called cruel, radical, anti-immigrant, or worse.

Then Moreno walks in with Reid's own bill, and suddenly the room gets quiet.

Reid later changed his mind. In 2006, he called the 1993 bill a low point in his career. He also said the proposal was short-sighted and embarrassing. People can change their views; they can learn, regret, and reverse course. But they don't get to erase the record and then pretend the earlier view was always beyond civilized debate.

President Donald Trump's effort to restrict birthright citizenship by executive order ran into the Supreme Court on June 30. Chief Justice John Roberts wrote for the majority in a ruling that upheld the broad reading of birthright citizenship.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh agreed with the result under federal law but left a door open for Congress, saying lawmakers could amend or pass legislation on exceptions for children born to foreign people unlawfully or temporarily in the country.

That's where Moreno's move lands; he's not merely making a legal argument; he's forcing a political confession. If Reid's idea was hateful, then Democrats need to explain why one of their most powerful Senate leaders carried it. 

If Reid's idea was once a legitimate policy dispute, then Republicans aren't monsters for raising it now.

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Birthright citizenship sits at the crossing of law, sovereignty, immigration, and national identity. The country deserves a serious debate over whether the 14th Amendment requires automatic citizenship for children born to parents who are here illegally or temporarily. 

Voters deserve better than lectures from people who hope nobody remembers their side's old speeches.

The old trick was simple: declare the question settled, brand the dissenter, and move on. Moreno made that harder by putting the bill back on the table and attaching a name Democrats can't dismiss as some fringe figure from talk radio.

Harry Reid wasn't a backbencher; he became the Senate majority leader, shaping national policy, knowing power from the inside. His old position doesn't automatically settle the argument, but it wrecks the claim that only extremists have ever questioned birthright citizenship for illegal immigrants.

America can survive a debate over citizenship, but it can't thrive under a politics that treats memory as contraband. The record is still there, as is the bill. Same with Reid's name.

Moreno, however, just made Democrats read it out loud.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

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COLUMNS

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BERNIE MORENO ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

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