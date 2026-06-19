MLB Loved Politics Until Christian Players Pushed Back

David Manney | 3:02 PM on June 19, 2026
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Landen Roupp wrote a Bible reference on a cap, and Major League Baseball suddenly remembered the rulebook.

Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker, all pitchers for the San Francisco Giants, wrote Genesis 9:12-16 on rainbow-logo caps during Pride Night at Oracle Park on June 12. Sam Hentges wore the standard Giants cap instead.

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The team promoted the night as a celebration of Pride and the alphabet-mafia community, with pregame events, in-game recognition, and postgame fireworks.

MLB warned the three players who wrote on their caps, saying the warning was routine, not disciplinary, and not tied to the message. Its rule bars players from adding messages to apparel or equipment without approval.

Rules are rules, of course, but rules enforced one way for approved politics and another way for disfavored faith stop looking neutral.

Harmeet Dhillon, Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice, put the question before MLB commissioner Rob Manfred. Dhillon warned that MLB may have crossed into religious discrimination and referred the matter to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Dhillon called it like she sees it: MLB encouraged Black Lives Matter messages on uniforms in 2020, then warned Christian players when they answered Pride-themed uniforms with Bible verses.

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MLB is private; players are under contract; and fans understand players represent the league. Private employers still operate under federal workplace law, and Title VII requires reasonable accommodation for sincere religious beliefs unless the employer can show undue hardship.

Dhillon isn't asking MLB to preach Genesis; she's asking why one social message gets approval while a religious response gets treated like misconduct.

MLB's 2020 record makes its uniform-rule defense look thin. Players had the option to wear BLM or United for Change patches on Opening Day jerseys. Teams could also stencil either organization on the back of the pitcher's mound, while players could wear BLM shirts and wristbands.

MLB knew how to bend its rules when league-approved politics were involved.

Then came Atlanta. In 2021, MLB moved the All-Star Game and the draft out of Georgia after the state passed a voting law Democrats attacked. Manfred said the league supported voting rights and opposed ballot restrictions.

MLB made a political choice, then later asked fans to believe it only cared about neutral rules when Christian players resisted Pride messaging.

Baseball fans deserve better. I love baseball because of its intertwined history with our country and because it gives people a few hours away from the noise. A summer night, a tight game, a clean double play, and a bad call from an umpire give people a chance to get together for a little while, even though they may agree on little else.

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MLB keeps putting that gift at risk. League leaders want praise when they embrace fashionable causes, yet they want cover when players of faith resist. Fans are supposed to cheer, buy the hat, and pretend the double standard is invisible.

Manfred can resolve the problem without a courtroom; stop using uniforms as billboards for causes that split the clubhouse. A league that had room for BLM patches should have room for Christian dissent.

The better answer is simple: Play baseball; let the players play and let the fans watch. Keep politics off the cap, the sleeve, the mound, and the lineup card.

MLB opened the door years ago; now Christian players have walked through it.

Recommended: Obama Opens His Monument by Lecturing America. Again.

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David Manney

"Dirty Harry writes for PJ Media, apparently."   Redstater in a Blue Apocalypse

David Manney writes for PJ Media with the outlook of someone who has spent nearly sixty years watching the world with both eyes open. He leans on plain language, lived experience, and a stubborn belief that character still matters, even when no one is paying attention. A former graphic designer, marketing content specialist, marketing professional, journalist, and technical writer, he tries to sort truth from noise and share what he sees without theatrics.

He lives in the Midwest with his wife, who is smarter than he is and far more graceful about it, along with their two dogs, Watson and Mabel. Manney often jokes that he has never faked sarcasm in his life, and most days his columns prove it. Follow him on X here.

Read more by David Manney

Category:

COLUMNS

Tags:

CHRISTIANITY CIVIL RIGHTS MLB

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