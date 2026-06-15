President Donald Trump now owns an ugly number: America's emergency crude stockpile has fallen to roughly 340.3 million barrels, the lowest level since 1983. The number sounds alarming, and it deserves attention.

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Still, a low Strategic Petroleum Reserve doesn't mean America is helpless, weak, or one tanker accident away from national panic.

The SPR was built after the 1970s Arab oil embargo to give presidents a short-term weapon against severe oil supply shocks. It was never designed to replace a healthy energy industry. It was built to soften a blow, buy time, and keep the economy from getting dragged into crisis when hostile nations or global chaos chokes off supply.

Former President Joe Puddn' Brains Biden treated the reserve like a political pressure valve when gas prices were crushing families and Democrats were staring at the 2022 midterms. His administration sold 180 million barrels in 2022, the largest release in SPR history, after Russia invaded Ukraine and fuel prices surged.

The emergency label didn't erase the political benefit of trying to push pump prices down before voters had their say.

Trump's move deserves a different reading, with scrutiny attached. U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright said President Trump authorized a 172 million-barrel SPR release as part of a 400 million-barrel coordinated effort with International Energy Agency countries after Iran and its proxies threatened energy flows. The Energy Department says the barrels will be more than replaced, with about 200 million barrels returned within a year.

“Earlier today, 32 member nations of the International Energy Agency unanimously agreed to President Trump’s request to lower energy prices with a coordinated release of 400 million barrels of oil and refined products from their respective reserves. "As part of this effort, President Trump authorized the Department of Energy to release 172 million barrels from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, beginning next week. This will take approximately 120 days to deliver based on planned discharge rates. “President Trump promised to protect America’s energy security by managing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve responsibly and this action demonstrates his commitment to that promise. Unlike the previous administration, which left America’s oil reserves drained and damaged, the United States has arranged to more than replace these strategic reserves with approximately 200 million barrels within the next year—20% more barrels than will be drawn down—and at no cost to the taxpayer. “For 47 years, Iran and its terrorist proxies have been intent on killing Americans. They have manipulated and threatened the energy security of America and its allies. Under President Trump, those days are coming to an end.

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Biden's 2022 release was a sale. Trump's current plan uses an exchange, where companies borrowing SPR crude must return the oil in full, plus extra barrels as a premium.

Trump is using the reserve to calm a market shock while trying to make the reserve larger later. If the repayment happens as promised, taxpayers get more oil back than went out.

The low level still carries risk. Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, has warned that the reserve needs roughly 150 million to 200 million barrels to properly function. A reserve that keeps shrinking leaves fewer tools if another supply crisis hits.

Nobody should pretend empty caverns are a strategy.

The better news is in the production data. The U.S. Energy Information Administration says America set a crude oil production record in 2025 at 13.6 million barrels per day and remained the world's largest crude oil producer. Domestic energy production also hit a record for the fourth straight year. America has changed since the SPR was born in the 1970s.

Mike Sommers, president and CEO of the American Petroleum Institute, warned that falling inventories can hit consumers over time, but he also pointed to the reason prices haven't exploded the way they could've: American production.

We're going to hear it from the MSM, but panic isn't the answer. This Fox News story is a few days old, but it provides a flavor of what may be coming to a channel near you.

Energy market experts are warning against the depletion as the Trump administration draws heavily on domestic reserves to counter the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz during the war in Iran. "This should be very concerning to every American consumer," American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers said in an interview on CNN. "Because as those inventories go down and production isn't increased, you're going to start seeing a significant impact at the pump." "That's going to happen over time," Sommers cautioned, "but again, it's because of American production that we haven't seen those same price surges that you've seen in other parts of the world." "It’s a pretty monumental number to hear multi-decade lows reached," GasBuddy head of analysis Patrick De Haan told Fortune. "The longer this goes on, the fewer tools the administration has in dealing with it and the more risk there is to a slingshot for costs."

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The reserve is still useful, but the country's deeper strength comes from drilling, refining, pipelines, export capacity, and policy that doesn't punish the people who produce energy.

America should refill the SPR. Trump should make Wright's promise stick; Congress should stop treating emergency barrels like a budget gimmick or a campaign-season aspirin. A reserve with too little oil leaves the next president with fewer options, and the world hasn't become kinder since 1975.

The strategic reserve is lower than anybody should like, but American energy muscle is stronger than it was when the SPR was created.

It's a simple lesson: keep the emergency stockpile honest, keep the wells producing, and never let Washington confuse a temporary price tool with a real energy policy.

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