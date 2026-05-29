The People’s House Has a Clinton Memory Problem

My favorite villain from Grimm's Fairy Tales is back!

Hillary “At this point, what difference does it make?” Clinton posted another lecture about President Donald Trump, and the internet did what it does best. It opened the old file cabinet, pulled the receipts out, and slapped them on the table, saying, “Bob's your uncle!”

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Clinton claimed Trump had left a third of the People's House in rubble and another third looking like a cage match, meaning the White House ballroom work and the UFC setup tied to the Freedom 250 celebration.

This is what Trump's done to the people's house:



A third of it is rubble.



Another third is a cage match.



What a metaphor. pic.twitter.com/0JKCj5prXF — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 29, 2026

The post was meant to sound grave, wounded, and patriotic. You know, like when she and Chelsea dodged sniper fire that one time in Bosnia. Unfortunately for her, it landed more like a woman walking into a rake, throwing an ashtray at her husband, and blaming the rake.

Retired Lt. Col. Robert “Buzz” Patterson, U.S. Air Force retired, answered with the sort of memory Clinton probably had wished stayed boxed up in the basement.

Oh, Hillary. Hillary, Hillary. You ignorant slut.



As the Senior Military Aide to President Bill Clinton, YOU’RE military aide — the officer who carried the nuclear football in and out of the White House every single day — I saw the “people’s house” up close alongside you.… https://t.co/g9xMe0MJt4 — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 29, 2026

Patterson served as senior military aide to President Bill Clinton from 1996 to 1998 and carried the nuclear football, so he didn't learn White House culture from coffee-table books or campaign ads. He lived inside the system, watched the Clinton years up close, and remembered the exit from 2001 well enough to ruin Hillary's little sermon about sacred spaces.

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The Clinton record gave Patterson plenty to work with; when President Bill Clinton and Hillary left the White House in 2001, controversy followed them out the door. This, if you think about it, balanced the scales because Bill's and Hill's background was, let's just say, colorful when they entered the White House.

The Clintons had reported keeping $190,027 in gifts, and scrutiny later focused on items donors said were meant for the White House, not for the Clinton family. They returned $28,000 worth of furnishings and agreed to pay $86,000 for other gifts. Anybody can argue cataloging errors all day, but the timing and optics were bad enough to survive 25 years of political memory.

The mess didn't stop with furniture. The Government Accountability Office reviewed the 2001 transition and found damage, theft, vandalism, and pranks occurred in the White House complex. Staff described messy offices, excessive trash, offensive signs, damaged government property, and missing items.

At least he didn’t steal the silverware. https://t.co/3PfJkV09pj — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) October 21, 2025

Former Clinton staff pushed back on some claims, and the GAO noted disputes over intent. Even with those caveats, the official record doesn't read like a team leaving behind a spotless civic shrine. It reads like an exit that needed adult supervision and a better checkout sheet.

Clinton's criticism of Trump's White House work also skipped the obvious point: presidents change the White House because the building serves as a living office, not a museum under glass. Trump's ballroom project was presented as a 90,000-square-foot addition with space for 650 seated guests, far more than the East Room can hold.

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Critics debate cost, taste, process, and scope. Hillary, however, opted for sanctimony, which works poorly when her White House history still sits there like a dented file cabinet, maybe in the shape of another ashtray nobody throws away.

Patterson's response cuts because it didn't need polish. Public figures forget that old stories don't die anymore. They wait, sitting in archives, screenshots, reports, old articles, government records, and the memory of people who stood close enough to see the dust.

Hillary Clinton tried to cast herself as guardian of the People's House while President Trump stood accused of ruining it. The internet answered with a reminder: the Clintons once left Washington with their own White House baggage, and no amount of elegant outrage can pack it away again.

We've reached the point where Hillary should leave for whatever mansion she calls home and make Bill a sandwich, sit in the living room, and knit a scarf.

Hillary Clinton tried to lecture President Donald Trump about the People’s House, but the archive had other plans. Join PJ Media VIP and use promo code FIGHT for 60% off so you don’t miss sharper coverage of the old scandals, fresh hypocrisy, and political receipts the left keeps pretending vanished.