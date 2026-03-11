Independence Day fireworks will return to Mount Rushmore in 2026 after six years of controversy and political conflict. The National Park Service announced that a fireworks display will take place on July 3, 2026, marking the first such event at the monument since 2020. The celebration helps commemorate the upcoming 250th anniversary of American Independence.

In the Black Hills of South Dakota stand the carved faces of four American presidents, whom I'm certain you've heard of. The monument attracts over two million visitors each year. Independence Day events at the site have long been part of the region's tourism and patriotic celebrations. Fireworks displays were held regularly between 1998 and 2009, but federal officials halted them due to environmental concerns. From National Parks Traveler:

The Biden administration specifically denied a request in 2022 from South Dakota, where the memorial is found, to allow the fireworks display, noting that such displays can adversely impact the environment, could spark wildfires, interfere with cultural and historical presentations at the memorial for the holiday weekend, affect concessionaire operations, and create a public danger due to the gathering of a large group that couldn't safely be evacuated from the memorial in the event of a wildfire. A 2016 study by the U.S. Geological Survey also concluded that surface and groundwater at Mount Rushmore were likely contaminated with a chemical common to rocket fuels and explosives from past fireworks displays. The chemical, perchlorate, has been found to interfere with the function of the human thyroid gland.

Concerns about wildfire danger and environmental impact drove the earlier shutdown. Studies tied fireworks debris to contamination in nearby water sources and noted that pyrotechnic displays triggered dozens of small wildfires in the surrounding forest over several years. The National Park Service also pointed to risks involving unexploded shells and debris landing in wooded areas near the monument.

The dispute intensified when former South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem — maybe you've heard of her — pushed to restore fireworks at the monument, arguing that Independence Day celebrations at Mount Rushmore represent a patriotic tradition worth preserving. Her administration filed lawsuits against the federal government after the National Park Service repeatedly denied permits for fireworks displays. Federal courts ultimately sided with the Park Service at the time, leaving the event suspended for several years.

President Donald Trump also played a role in the modern debate surrounding Mount Rushmore fireworks. Trump attended the 2020 Independence Day celebration at the monument and delivered remarks emphasizing American history and national identity. The event marked the first fireworks display at the site since 2009 and sparked a national debate over whether the tradition should continue.

The return of fireworks in 2026 reflects a new policy direction within the federal government. The Department of the Interior oversees the National Park Service, and Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum leads the department that approves major events at national parks.

Federal officials have said the upcoming celebration includes expanded wildfire mitigation efforts and coordination with local emergency crews.

Tickets for the 2026 fireworks celebration will be distributed through a public lottery system. The National Park Service plans to release tickets through Recreation.gov in April 2026, giving Americans across the country the opportunity to attend the event in person.

The renewed celebration highlights how a long-standing Independence Day tradition became entangled in political arguments about environmental policy, cultural symbolism, and federal authority. For many years, the fireworks remained suspended while lawsuits, federal decisions, and public debate continued.

Now the sky above Mount Rushmore will again light up during Independence Day week. Supporters see the decision as the return of a patriotic tradition connected to one of America's most recognizable landmarks.

