DNC Sues Trump Over a Plan That May Not Even Exist

The Democratic National Committee filed a lawsuit on Mar. 10, 2026, in the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, targeting several federal agencies within the Trump Administration, naming the U.S. Department of Justice, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the U.S. Department of Defense as defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that the DNC sent close to a dozen FOIA requests to the Justice Department (DOJ), Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and Defense Department (DOD) in October “concerning potential deployment of federal agents and troops to polling places, drop boxes, and election offices.” “Nearly five months later, the DNC has received neither substantive responses nor responsive documents, not even a list of documents withheld under statutory exemptions,” the suit added. Late last month, DHS told secretary of states across the country that the agency would not deploy federal officers to the polls after President Trump expressed support for nationalizing elections ahead of the midterms.

The case centers on 11 Freedom of Information Act requests submitted by the DNC in Oct. 2025, seeking documents discussing whether federal agents or military personnel could be deployed near polling stations, ballot drop boxes, or election offices.

NEW: We’re suing the Trump administration.



They have refused to respond to our FOIA requests on whether Trump plans to deploy troops to polling places and drop boxes.



Trump is trying to cheat and intimidate his way through midterms he knows the GOP will lose. We’re fighting… — Democrats (@TheDemocrats) March 10, 2026

The DNC claims that federal agencies failed to respond within the FOIA deadlines. The lawsuit asks a federal judge to compel those agencies to search for documents and release any records tied to potential election enforcement actions.

The complaint specifically lists multiple divisions within the Department of Justice that may hold relevant records, including the FBI, the Civil Rights Division, and the Criminal Division. Requests also cover components of the Department of Homeland Security, including ICE, CBP, and the Federal Protective Service. The Department of Defense request references the National Guard Bureau, U.S. Northern Command, and the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

President Donald Trump's name appears throughout the lawsuit because the complaint references his comments on election security and past disputes over the 2020 election. The filing also cites statements from White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, in which she declined to guarantee that federal law enforcement would never appear at polling locations. The DNC cites that remark as justification for seeking records through FOIA.

Leadership at DHS also enters the dispute. Former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem was in charge when the case was filed and has faced questions about federal responsibilities for election infrastructure.

While President Trump himself hasn’t made public plans to send agents to ballot boxes, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt and former Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem have both refused to rule it out. And Trump has repeatedly said that he wants to nationalize voting. This lawsuit would compel the administration to confirm or deny under oath any “plans” to send federal agents to the polls this election. “The Republicans should say, ‘We wanna take over, we should take over the voting in at least 15 places’; the Republicans ought to nationalize the voting,” Trump said on former Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino’s podcast last month. “We have states that I won, that show I didn’t win … like the 2020 election, I won the election by so much. Everybody knows it.”

The lawsuit claims federal officials haven't clearly ruled out deploying federal personnel near polling locations. DNC attorneys argue that uncertainty about possible enforcement actions could influence voter participation and election administration.

Critics of the lawsuit argue the legal action relies heavily on speculation rather than confirmed plans. No federal agency has announced a nationwide effort to station armed officers at polling sites. The lawsuit instead seeks documents discussing whether such planning ever occurred. Similar legal battles often emerge during election cycles, as political organizations try to frame public debate over election security.

The DNC also operates voter outreach programs that monitor issues affecting election access. One example includes the voter resource website IWillVote.com, along with a voter hotline that assists citizens during elections.

The lawsuit states that voters and election officials asked questions about whether federal personnel might appear near polling locations. DNC leaders say those inquiries prompted the FOIA.

The filing spans 18 pages and requests court orders requiring federal agencies to conduct document searches and produce responsive records. Courts frequently oversee disputes involving delayed responses to FOIA requests. Federal agencies handle thousands of such requests each year, and processing delays often trigger litigation.

The lawsuit now moves through federal court as government attorneys prepare responses. The case highlights the growing tension surrounding election administration, political messaging, and public perception of election security. As midterm elections approach, lawsuits like this one may become more common as political parties attempt to shape the national conversation.

