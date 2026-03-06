Federal Grant Money Flows to Race-Based Groups During Labor Department Chaos

Serious questions now surround the U.S. Department of Labor after millions of taxpayer dollars flowed to race-focused advocacy groups. Meanwhile, the agency's leadership became entangled in an internal ethics investigation.

Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer now faces scrutiny within her own department following allegations of the misuse of public funds, politically motivated grand decisions, and an alleged personal relationship with a subordinate. Several senior aides connected to Chavez-DeRemer have already resigned as investigators reviewed the accusations and examined internal spending decisions inside the agency.

Grant records reveal that the Labor Department distributed nearly $60 million in federal funding to a range of organizations whose missions focus heavily on race-based programs or progressive policy advocacy.

Many of those grants flowed through workforce training initiatives and federal employment programs that the Labor Department traditionally oversees.

Rep. Pete Sessions (R-Texas) warned that executive officials operating under the authority of the president must carry out the administration's priorities when distributing federal funds.

Sessions emphasized that Congress retains oversight responsibility to ensure that federal grant programs comply with the law and the president's policy agenda, stating that taxpayer dollars should be spent on programs that deliver measurable economic outcomes rather than advancing ideological initiatives tied to DEI.

Several organizations receiving Labor Department funding openly oppose major policies of the Trump administration. Chicanos Por La Causa, a large Hispanic advocacy organization founded in Arizona, received Labor Department funding while continuing public campaigns opposing immigration enforcement policies supported by the administration.

The organization previously participated in litigation that blocked a proposed citizenship question from appearing on the 2020 U.S. Census. The group also supports scholarships for Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and organizes voter registration campaigns focused on Latino Communities.

Other grant recipients include the National Urban League, a civil rights organization. The League received over $13 million in federal grant funding from the Labor Department during October 2025 alone. The organization promotes policy positions that include race-based affirmative action, expanded social programs, and stronger federal involvement in economic development for minority communities.

Mike Watson, director of research at the Capital Research Center, warns that large federal agencies often have entrenched bureaucracies that continue long-standing policy agendas regardless of changes in political leadership. Watson argued that agencies without strong oversight tend to maintain spending patterns aligned with earlier administrations or ideological priorities rather than with new directives issued by any White House.

Watson's comments reflected a broader concern among some policymakers that federal agencies sometimes move more slowly than presidential administrations when shifting policy direction.

Of course, Chavez-DeRemer has denied wrongdoing and maintains that the Labor Department has taken steps to eliminate discriminatory diversity programs while expanding workforce development initiatives.

Department spokeswoman Courtney Parella stated that the agency cut hundreds of millions of dollars in spending tied to earlier programs and redirected that funding toward registered apprenticeships and job-training efforts designed to strengthen the American workforce. Parella said the department continues to work to support President Trump's agenda for economic growth and job creation.

Questions remain about how those policies translated into actual grant decisions during the turmoil surrounding the Labor Department's leadership. Investigators continue to review internal communications and financial records as lawmakers monitor developments within the agency.

Federal agencies control billions of dollars in grant funding each year, which places intense scrutiny on how that money moves and which organizations ultimately receive the support.

Americans have already witnessed years of political conflict surrounding federal spending priorities. Episodes involving leadership turmoil inside a major cabinet department only add further pressure on officials responsible for managing public funds.

Taxpayers expect federal agencies to operate with discipline, transparency, and clear alignment with the administration elected to lead our country.

