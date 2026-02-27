Being Normal Is Dangerous? Far-Left Host Loses It Over Newsom’s Advice.

Can you believe the meltdown? On a far-left podcast, Jennifer Welch, co-host of the I've Had It podcast, absolutely let loose on California Gov. Gavin Newsom for having the audacity to suggest Democrats should become more "culturally normal" if they want to win elections.

"From a tactical perspective, from the prism of purely politics, there’s no doubt that the Democratic Party needs to be, dare I say, more culturally normal," Newsom said. "I believe that — less prone to spending a disproportionate amount of time on pronouns, identity, politics, more focused on tabletop issues, things that really matter, the stacking of stress in terms of electricity bills and childcare costs and healthcare and, obviously, housing costs and how easily we get trapped in that, how I’ve fallen prey to that."

Welch called that advice "disgraceful" and "dangerous."

Apparently, trying to connect with us ignorant, unwashed Americans now qualifies as a threat. (Warning: rough language)

Newsom didn't say Democrats should abandon their values, arguing the party should focus less on niche cultural battles and more on kitchen-table concerns like rising costs, jobs, and public safety, while urging Democrats to avoid sounding judgmental and to show they understand what families deal with daily.

In other words, Newsom isn't telling Democrats to change their minds, just their tactics.

Of course, Welch saw it differently, framing Newsom's suggestion as surrender to conservatives. Her co-host, Angie "Pumps" Sullivan, backed her up. Their podcast draws high-profile Democrats, such as former Vice President Kamala "Cackles" Harris, President Barack Obama, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT). Those guests aren't fringe figures; they represent the party's national leadership.

It's this history that makes the reaction so revealing; if a governor from the nation's largest blue state says the party needs to recalibrate, and a prominent progressive voice calls that dangerous, what does that say about the internal culture? Are Democrats comfortable with rhetoric that treats cultural normalcy as betrayal?

Let's be honest: Democrats have struggled in several recent elections, especially in swing districts and among working-class voters. Newsom isn't some backbencher; he's the governor of California, and a frequent surrogate for the party on national television. When he talks about broadening appeal, he's reading the political map.

Welch's response sounded like panic, treating moderation as political suicide. That argument assumes Democratic voters prefer ideological purity over electoral success. Some activists do, but general election voters often don't.

The I've Had It podcast has built a large following across platforms. As you watched during the YouTube clip, Welch and Sullivan use blunt language and sharp humor to attack Republicans and conservative policies. Their style energizes a base audience; it doesn't necessarily persuade undecided voters in Wisconsin, Michigan, or Pennsylvania.

Newsom's point was simple: If Democrats want to win national elections, they can't appear detached from mainstream concerns. He spoke publicly about avoiding overemphasis on identity politics and focusing on issues that affect broad swaths of voters. This isn't some radical idea; it's Campaigning 101.

Worked for Abigail Spanberger in Virginia, didn't it?

So, why the outrage? Because parts of the left treat cultural debates as moral absolutes, and any step toward the middle feels like retreat. Welch's comments reflect that instinct. If being "normal" is dangerous, then what's the safe alternative — permanent alignment with positions polling below 40%?

Newsom's critics within his own coalition risk sending a message that everyday Americans aren't worth the effort. When a governor of a large, blue state suggests listening more carefully to parents worried about schools or workers worried about paychecks, the response shouldn't be fury; it should be a strategy.

Democrats face a choice: Double down on messaging that plays well with activists but struggles in swing states. Or, take advice from one of their own governors who sees electoral math up close. Welch's reaction highlights the tension. Newsom's advice challenges a comfort zone that feels righteous but loses ground.

Calling cultural normalcy dangerous flips reality on its head. Political parties win when they persuade majorities, not when they scold them. Newsom understands that. Many influential voices on the left clearly don't.

