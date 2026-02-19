NASA and Boeing Share Blame in a Close Call in Orbit

A mission that went sideways

A 300-page report released by NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman detailed the failures during Boeing's Starliner Crew Flight Test. The spacecraft launched on Jun. 5, 2024, carrying NASA astronauts Butch Williams and Suni Williams, and the trip was supposed to last 8 to 10 days. Instead, helium leaks and thruster failures stretched their stay aboard the International Space Station to 286 days.

Isaccman classified the incident as a Type A mishap, NASA's most serious designation, a rating that applies when a mission creates a real danger to the crew or results in major financial loss. The astronauts returned safely, but the margin of error narrowed to almost nothing during critical phases of flight.

Thrusters fail at the worst moment

Helium leaks appeared in the propulsion system shortly after launch. During the final approach to the ISS, five thrusters failed. For a brief period, Starliner lost full control authority, but engineers regained control and completed docking; however, the system showed deep flaws.

NASA opted to return the empty Starliner to Earth on Sept. 6, 2024. Wilmore and Williams remained on station until March 2025, when they rode home aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

The decision to keep the crew aboard the station reflected concern about the propulsion system's reliability. Officials didn't want astronauts strapped inside a vehicle that might fail again during reentry.

Shared responsibility

Amit Kshatriya, the associate administrator for NASA, acknowledged that both NASA and Boeing failed to properly protect the crew. Boeing didn't conduct sufficient testing on thrusters and helium seals in earlier phases. Despite the uncertainties and schedule pressure, NASA leadership okayed the flight anyway.

The report describes chaotic internal meetings and communication breakdowns; engineers raised concerns, yet those warnings didn't always reach final decision-makers with the required urgency. Oversight systems weakened under pressure to demonstrate progress in NASA's Commercial Crew Program.

Spaceflight punishes even small shortcuts; a loose seal or undertested thruster may look minor on paper, but in orbit, those weaknesses multiply.

The crew holds steady

Wilmore and Williams were both veteran NASA astronauts and former U.S. Navy test pilots, adapted to the extended mission. They continued research operations and station maintenance for months beyond their planned return. Their training and composure prevented a tense situation from escalating further.

Wilmore retired from NASA in 2025, followed by Williams. Their experience underscored how astronaut discipline often masks deeper program weaknesses until after the fact.

Fixes and forward path

Engineers are redesigning the thruster system and strengthening helium seals. NASA has tightened its internal review process to ensure dissenting technical opinions reach senior leadership. Boeing is investing tens of millions of dollars into corrective measures before Starliner flies astronauts again.

NASA won't authorize another crewed Starliner mission until full qualification testing proves the fixes work under real conditions. For now, SpaceX continues serving as NASA's primary transport provider to low Earth orbit.

The goal remains unchanged; NASA wants two independent American systems capable of carrying astronauts safely. Redundancy builds resilience, yet redundancy only works if both systems meet the same unforgiving standards.

Lessons written in orbit

There were no lives lost; that fact is important. Still, the report leaves little room for comfort. A propulsion system failed at a moment when precision matters most. Oversight faltered, and schedule pressure influenced judgment.

This episode serves as a reminder that human spaceflight demands relentless discipline. Every valve, seal, and software line carries weight when people ride inside the machine. Engineers now comb through data from every second of flight to prevent a repeat.

Future crews will board spacecraft shaped by those lessons. The close call forced hard reflection at NASA and Boeing. Accountability doesn't erase risk, but it sharpens awareness.

In orbit, awareness keeps astronauts alive.

